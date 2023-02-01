ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move

After just three seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league and is likely headed for a huge payday when he inevitably inks a new long-term deal with the Bengals. But based on some recent comments from teammate and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Steelers RB LeGarrette Blount blasted as 'cancer' but disputes former teammates' alleged comments

The Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room has not been free of drama throughout the Mike Tomlin era. Dating back to when he started in 2007, up until recently, the tension in the locker room has been reported on and in the public eye constantly. Recently, a running back who played for the team during this time period joined Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 the Fan to talk about his brief stint with Pittsburgh and spoke genuinely for maybe the first time regarding the reputation he had gained in the city following his departure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs lose offensive weapon for the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs lose wide receiver for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled out one major offensive playmaker for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be a little short-handed and brittle before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Chiefs had three wide receivers sitting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Yardbarker

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl

It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make Another Major Change To Defensive Coaching Staff

The Buffalo Bills are hiring more help for their defensive staff in 2023 following an early exit from the playoffs. The team made changes to their defensive staff following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round when they fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Some Bills fans were...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

A surprise headlines potential cuts by Bengals

The Bengals seem to be in a good spot heading into the offseason with a projected $35.73 million in cap space. However, things could get tricky once they pay QB Joe Burrow, who could reset the market in the coming months. Joe Mixon, RB. This move may be surprising, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff

After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
ATLANTA, GA

