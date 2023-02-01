Dallas Zoo had Missing Monkeys Found

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There were two monkeys that went missing from a zoo in Dallas, TX.

The emperor tamarin monkey went missing from their habitat a few days ago, there was suppose evidence that the monkeys had in fact been taken .

Authorities placed an alert just yesterday that they wanted to speak with someone who left the zoo with munching on some chips, around the same time the monkeys went missing.

When the monkeys were found at an abandoned house inside of a closet, the zoo was thrilled. The two tamarins will be evaluated by veterinarians of course.

As of now there is still no idea who took the monkeys, or if they left on their own and ended up in a abandoned house.

But it is good that they are safe!