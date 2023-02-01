ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Zoo had Missing Monkeys Found

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Va6Yz_0kZ4xKH200

There were two monkeys that went missing from a zoo in Dallas, TX.

The emperor tamarin monkey went missing from their habitat a few days ago, there was suppose evidence that the monkeys had in fact been taken .

Authorities placed an alert just yesterday that they wanted to speak with someone who left the zoo with munching on some chips, around the same time the monkeys went missing.

When the monkeys were found at an abandoned house inside of a closet, the zoo was thrilled. The two tamarins will be evaluated by veterinarians of course.

As of now there is still no idea who took the monkeys, or if they left on their own and ended up in a abandoned house.

But it is good that they are safe!

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

