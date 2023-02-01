ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy