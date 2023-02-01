Read full article on original website
Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control. Democrats -- with the expansion of their majority in the midterms to a 51-49 margin -- have gained...
Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
Rick Scott sees retribution in McConnell decision to pull him off Senate Commerce Committee
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Thursday that he sees Mitch McConnell's decision to pull him off the Senate Commerce Committee as retribution for challenging the Kentucky senator's position as leader of the GOP conference. "He completely opposed me putting out a plan," Scott said to CNN's Kaitlan Collins,...
