ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Florida A&M adds Lincoln (CA) to 2023 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have added the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders to their 2023 football schedule, according to a report by Kofi Hemmingway. Hemmingway made the announcement on Wednesday’s edition of The O&G Strike Zone. Florida A&M will host Lincoln (CA) at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont Tigers' hoops freshman swipes school record away from dad

FREMONT, Neb. -- Coriahnn Gallatin is Fremont's freshman phenom. In his first high school season, the point guard is averaging over 17 points per game and broke the school record for three-pointers in a season. “Everyone for a long time has been waiting for Coriahnn to play for the Fremont...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
ballparkdigest.com

Las Vegas to A’s: No $, plenty of warm fuzzies

A trip to Las Vegas by Oakland A’s ownership yielded plenty of warm thoughts and promises of soft support from local businesses, but the team remains far from any meaningful financial contributions toward a new ballpark in Sin City. A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
KQED

The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World

This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support

“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
OAKLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants

Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
GEORGIA STATE
KQED

'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks

ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
ANTIOCH, CA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy