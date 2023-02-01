Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
fbschedules.com
Florida A&M adds Lincoln (CA) to 2023 football schedule
The Florida A&M Rattlers have added the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders to their 2023 football schedule, according to a report by Kofi Hemmingway. Hemmingway made the announcement on Wednesday’s edition of The O&G Strike Zone. Florida A&M will host Lincoln (CA) at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday,...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Tigers' hoops freshman swipes school record away from dad
FREMONT, Neb. -- Coriahnn Gallatin is Fremont's freshman phenom. In his first high school season, the point guard is averaging over 17 points per game and broke the school record for three-pointers in a season. “Everyone for a long time has been waiting for Coriahnn to play for the Fremont...
NBC Bay Area
Brentwood Basketball Star Selected to McDonald's All-American Team
An East Bay basketball player is looking to shine on the national stage. Brentwood's Amanda Muse has been selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game. Anthony Flores has more in the video report above.
CBS Sports
Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland
The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
ballparkdigest.com
Las Vegas to A’s: No $, plenty of warm fuzzies
A trip to Las Vegas by Oakland A’s ownership yielded plenty of warm thoughts and promises of soft support from local businesses, but the team remains far from any meaningful financial contributions toward a new ballpark in Sin City. A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval were...
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
KQED
The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World
This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
KQED
'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
postnewsgroup.com
Call to Protect Geoffrey’s Inner Circle from Threatened High-Rise Development
Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, a downtown Oakland Cultural Center that has featured live jazz and served music lovers and the Black community for decades, is now under threat from a proposed real estate development that could undermine the stability and future of the facility. Geoffrey’s, located at 410 14th St.,...
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie
Members of Green Day will bring their cover band, The Coverups, to Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Thursday. The cover band was founded by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt in 2018. They began their career playing punk shows with Green Day in the east bay in the late eighties and early nineties.
