2023 SGA Election Results
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – The results of the 2023 SGA Elections have been officially announced during callouts on Cater Lawn. We have the winners for SGA President, Vice President and Treasurer races as well as your next Miss Auburn. The results are as follows:. SGA President: JD Jones (55.79%)
Auburn Gymnastics ties Season-High, Ultimately Falls Short to the Crimson Tide
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – Auburn traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a mat showdown against the Crimson Tide. Despite falling short to Alabama, 197.700 to 197.850, Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee finished the night with two perfect 10.00s. Starting off with vault, Alabama’s Luisa Blanco scored a 9.950, .50 higher than...
Tigers add four-star Running Back to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – As was expected, Auburn had a somewhat slow National Signing Day. The first signing day of the Hugh Freeze era garnered only one commitment for the 2023 class in the form of running back Jeremiah Cobb. The Montgomery native had been committed to the Tigers...
Black History Month in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - As Black History Month begins, Auburn University holds a number of events to allow students to learn more and get involved. Black History Month is recognized throughout the month of February. This month highlights the contributions of African Americans and recognize their sacrifices throughout history. The...
Pearl adds five-star guard to 2024 recruiting class
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – While the present-day Tigers were busy preparing for a game against Georgia, the team’s future got a little brighter after five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. Continuing Auburn’s small guard trend the 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard is the third highest-rated...
Auburn basketball drops a season high 94 points on Georgia in revenge game
AUBURN, Ala.(EETV)- Just 28 days ago, Auburn Basketball left Athens in defeat, but tonight the Tiger's got their revenge. Auburn conquered Georgia 94-73 in Neville Arena four weeks after they were upset in Stegeman Coliseum 76-64, evening the series. With improvements on both sides of the ball, 22 assists...
Student Drugged Over the Weekend
AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
