Nathan Roberts commits to Tennessee

2023 wide receiver prospect Nathan Roberts committed to Tennessee on Wednesday.

“Very blessed and proud to announce my commitment to UT,” Roberts announced. “Very thankful to God and the way he has blessed me, also very thankful to my family, supporters, and coaches that helped me along this journey! Let’s work.”

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Roberts is from Morristown-Hamblen High School in Morristown, Tennessee.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.