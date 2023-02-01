ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan Roberts commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
2023 wide receiver prospect Nathan Roberts committed to Tennessee on Wednesday.

“Very blessed and proud to announce my commitment to UT,” Roberts announced. “Very thankful to God and the way he has blessed me, also very thankful to my family, supporters, and coaches that helped me along this journey! Let’s work.”

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Roberts is from Morristown-Hamblen High School in Morristown, Tennessee.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

