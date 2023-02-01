ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Ankle Pants Have the Most Flattering Fit and Perfect Zara Vibe

By Bernadette Deron
 6 days ago

We don't like to toot our own horn, but we're truly Amazon experts over here at Shop With Us . Every single day of the week, it seems we're able to find scores all throughout the mega-retailer's categories — but sometimes, our finds particularly stand out. We can instantly tell when a certain top or pair of pants nails a specific style, and that's precisely what we recognized when we spotted these sleek slacks !

Immediately, it became apparent that these Ugerlov pants looked like they could be from Zara — and reviewers were equally quick to point out they're nearly identical to one of their popular bottoms. They do have some differences, of course — but considering how much more affordable they are, we're willing to make the sacrifice!

Zara is known for their minimalist pieces, and though they're not the most expensive brand around, they're far from cheap — which is why we adore finding other options to get the look for less. These pants are such a solid alternative, and as one reviewer pointed out, they channel the aesthetic — which is a win in our eyes!

As far as the overall look, the pants have everything we want: a slim, flattering fit, streamlined tailoring and very few distracting embellishments. They're high-waisted and offer a straight leg to create a beautiful hourglass shape, which works well for many different body types.

As far as potential drawbacks, these pants are reportedly made from a thinner material than the Zara version — which gives them a less structured appearance. Depending on your height, they may also be a bit longer on the leg, so if you want to create the identical ankle length, hemming could be necessary. Even though the fabric may not be as warm or opaque, they're reportedly still worth the buy . Quite frankly, these are the perfect simple pants you can wear to work, dinner or more casual occasions. Tens across the board!

This Mini Sweater Dress Is About to Become Your New Favorite Winter Piece

