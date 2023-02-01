WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO