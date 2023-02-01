Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with possible autism and was found wandering in a street pleads guilty to child endangerment. David Estrada made the plea in 78th District Court today, February 3. His plea deal is for 224 days in jail, which he has already served since his […]
Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2. The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a […]
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire
Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire on Maurine Street.
newschannel6now.com
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
kswo.com
Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
Suspected human smuggler arrested
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
okcfox.com
Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
kswo.com
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
kswo.com
Longtime Lawton police officer retires
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
Wichita Co. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
Despite a decrease in new cases and hospitalizations, the Health District reported three COVID-19 related deaths today, adding to the three reported last week.
newschannel6now.com
Opal is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Opal is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. She’s full of energy and loves kids, cats and other dogs.
kswo.com
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
Military.com
Sources: Fort Sill Commander Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base
The commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was temporarily suspended from duty Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on base, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer, was suspended in the midst...
Comments / 3