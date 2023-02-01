ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Suspected human smuggler arrested

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
okcfox.com

Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
DAVIDSON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Opal is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Opal is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. She’s full of energy and loves kids, cats and other dogs.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
LAWTON, OK

