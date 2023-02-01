ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

2 Dubuque Non-Profits Receive Over $500K In Goods & Services

According to a press release from the Dubuque Area Chamber two local nonprofits are collectively receiving $529,220 worth of wireless hotspots from UScellular to ensure local kids have internet access. Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA is receiving 400 wireless hotspots, valued at $450,400, while Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque is...
DUBUQUE, IA
JA Bowl-a-Thon Helps Tri-State Kids Get a Crash-Course in Business Education

How many times have you heard someone — or maybe you yourself — say they never learned something in school that they absolutely could use today? Perhaps it was taxes. Perhaps it was the ability to understand money management, or complex financial terms. Or maybe you just wish a class you took taught you the basics of starting a business.
DUBUQUE, IA
10 Items Goodwill in Dubuque Will NOT Accept (LIST)

If you're anything like me, you probably have a garbage bag full of clothes in your bedroom waiting to be packed up and dropped off at the nearest Goodwill. Or you might have some items in your garage you no longer need and are planning to take to the nearest supercenter near you.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley

According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Temps

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to the cold weather conditions expected, they have established daytime warming centers for Today, January 30th, through Friday, February 3rd. Warming centers are at the following locations:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
Make a “Clean Get Away” From That Salty Car

Well it’s that time of the year again; most of the roads and ditches are fully covered in the cold white stuff winter brings, and with it the corrosive sodium monster used to clear the roads at this time of the year. That means it’s probably time to get your vehicle to Clean Getaway Express Tunnel Wash.
DUBUQUE, IA
Poopsie’s Plans to Bring More Smiles with Opening of New Building

Something has been in the works at the beloved Galena shop known as Poopsie's. The colorful beacon of joy and entertainment has expanded to take over the space next door. As a result, Poopsie's has effectively super-sized itself, now occupying the former Illinois Bank & Trust, adjacent to its current location, at 400 South Main Street.
GALENA, IL
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success

As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry

According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q Casino Unveils $75 Million 5-Phase Plan For BIG Renovations

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald Q Casino officials today unveiled plans for an estimated $75 million renovation to transform the casino and add new amenities to the facility and should be completed by 2025. At today’s (1/24) board meeting, members unanimously approved the project as a whole,...
DUBUQUE, IA
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals

The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Police Searching for Arson Suspect

On January 22nd at 6:40 a.m. Dubuque Police and Fire Departments were dispatched for the report of a structure fire at 625 Rhomberg Ave. A fire was located within apartment #5 and the sole occupant in the residence at that time evacuated when she awoke to the smell of smoke. The Dubuque Police Department assisted the Dubuque Fire Marshall’s Office with a subsequent investigation. It was learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered this apartment and stolen several items, including clothing, jewelry, and electronics.
DUBUQUE, IA
Win a VIP Prize Pack to See the Harlem Globetrotters at Five Flags!

You have a chance to score a VIP Prize Pack and see the Harlem Globetrotters return to the Five Flags Center on March 20th, 2023!. Simply fill out the form below for a chance to experience "The Ultimate Family Night" with the Harlem Globetrotters. This VIP Prize Pack includes four courtside tickets to the game, meet and greet passes, and the winner's family name announced on the PA system at the game!
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

