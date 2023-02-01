Read full article on original website
NPR
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin
Copyright © 2023 NPR.
NPR
'Morning Edition' co-host Rachel Martin is moving to another role at NPR
You know, the first time that I recall our co-host, Rachel Martin, she was reporting from Baghdad, Iraq. She went there in one of the worst years of that war. But one thing I noted was her cheerful presence on the far end of the line and her passion for what she was doing. Later, Rachel returned to the United States and, after an extensive reporting career, became co-host of this program.
NPR
Artists file class-action lawsuit saying AI artwork violates copyright laws
Artificial intelligence, AI, can now generate images that replicate an artist's style in seconds. And some artists are not happy. Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator, look at a new lawsuit that raises questions about AI and ownership. DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: Kelly McKernan is...
NPR
Even in the frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters
The Northeast woke up to dangerously cold temperatures Saturday — well below zero. Even so, some unhoused people chose not to go to warming centers.
NPR
Did the College Board cave to pressure to revise African American studies curriculum?
The College Board is being accused of giving in to political pressure now that it's revised an Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had threatened to ban the course, claiming it contributed to a, quote, "political agenda." Certain Black writers were taken out of the curriculum that explored critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism. Lessons on things like Black Lives Matter are now optional. Joining us is Teresa Reed, the dean of the University of Louisville's School of Music. She's a member of the committee that developed the new framework. Good morning, Teresa.
NPR
Spy balloon is spotted over Montana. Will it interfere with Blinken's China trip?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet secretary in the Biden Administration to visit China. His trip this weekend comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to boil.
NPR
How 'The Last Of Us' makes an old plot line feel fresh
PEDRO PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) We don't know. GABRIEL LUNA: (As Tommy Miller) They're saying it's a virus, some kind of parasite. SUMMERS: Well, on our screens at least. You know the plotline - survivors of an earth-shattering catastrophe roam empty cities in search of food or shelter. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Iowa Alzheimer's care facility is fined $10,000 after pronouncing a living woman dead
In early January, an Alzheimer's care facility in Iowa pronounced one of its residents dead. But when funeral home staff unzipped her body bag, she was in fact alive — and gasping for air, according to a citation from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The 66-year-old woman,
NPR
Before 'Hrs and Hrs,' Muni Long spent years and years working for others
MUNI LONG: (Vocalizing). CHANG: Long is up for three Grammys this weekend - best new artist and best R&B performance and best R&B song for her track "Hrs And Hrs." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HRS AND HRS") LONG: (Singing) Yours, mine, ours. I could do this for hours, sit and talk...
NPR
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
Tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, one of the hottest tours of the year, went on sale in the U.K. this morning. Fans are amped, but there also have been frustrations with the ticketing system. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Beyonce fans around the world are thrilled to hear news of the...
NPR
U.S. takes down Chinese spy balloon off of South Carolina coast
U.S. military officials say that a Chinese spy balloon has been shot down, just off the coast of South Carolina.
NPR
A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war
Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.
NPR
A Wife of Bath 'biography' brings a modern woman out of the Middle Ages
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As the Wife of Bath) Now, sirs, now will I tell you forth my tale. SIMON: The Wife of Bath from "The Canterbury Tales" - she's influenced authors, artists and musicians from William Shakespeare to Brazilian samba stars to BJ Leiderman, who writes our theme music. NPR's Neda Ulaby has the story.
NPR
A meteorologist explains the record-breaking cold snap in the Northeast
NPR's Michel Martin talks to meteorologist Francis Tarasiewicz about the cold front freezing parts of the northern United States.
NPR
Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' federal immigration policies. At the time, Democrats railed against the practice, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. Now NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on why some Democrats have adopted busing too.
NPR
Morning news brief
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this weekend. China and the U.S. have been trying to cool off tensions. They've been talking a little bit. But their strategic competition continues, and the latest source of tension is high over the United States. The Pentagon asserts that a Chinese surveillance balloon has been flying high over Montana. Watching episodes of "Yellowstone" maybe? We just don't know.
NPR
The 'He Gets Us' campaign promotes Jesus. But who's behind it — and what's the goal?
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Religion News Service's Bob Smietana about the "He Gets Us" campaign, which is spending millions to promote Jesus while its funding and overall goal remain unclear. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. He gets us. That's a tagline that's been popping up in banner ads online, on highway...
NPR
Reptile heating pads can be surprisingly useful as cooking tools
You can keep Mr. Muscles cozy, or you can make your own yogurt: using reptile heating pads in a container are a way to ferment foods, sans snake. Back in 2006, there was an internet rumor NPR felt compelled to investigate - could we really use our cell phones to cook an egg? We called Paul Adams, then a freelance food writer. Liane Hansen, then host of WEEKEND EDITION Sunday, asked him to try it out.
NPR
Pakistani man who was tortured by the CIA is released from Guantanamo Bay
An inmate at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been released to Belize. The former prisoner is 42 years old. He's a native of Pakistan, and his name is Majid Khan. He sued the Biden administration for unlawful imprisonment last year. FADEL: NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer has been...
NPR
The U.S. college enrollment drop of the past several years is finally slowing
New numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse show a years-long decline in college enrollment slowing down. Enrollment of first-year students increased across the board. The drop in U.S. college enrollment over the last several years is starting to slow down. That's according to new numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports.
