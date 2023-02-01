Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
19th Kinus Hatmimim Unites Dozens of Zals
Bochurim from Zals across North America gathered on Wednesday night in Oholei Torah Zal for the 19th annual Kinus Hatmimim addressed by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Shloime Kaplan. Thousands of bochurim joined together in Oholei Torah for the 19th annual Kinus Hatmimim hosted by the Vaad Hatmimim Haolami. Every year, as...
anash.org
13 Shevat: Yahrzeit of Rebbetzin Shterna Sara
This Shabbos, the 13th of Shevat, marked the 81st yahrzeit of Rebbetzin Shterna Sara, wife of the Rebbe Rashab and mother of the Frierdiker Rebbe. Read a short history of her life and times. Rebbetzin Shterna Sara’s parents were HaRav Yosef Yitzchok, the Rebbe the Tzemach Tzedek’s sixth son, and...
Comments / 0