Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow

The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad

Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
Darwin Nunez Speaks On Early Struggles, Reveals Key Klopp Advice

Darwin Nunez has come in for a fair amount of stick in his debut season at Anfield. Despite having to adjust to a new language, league and teammates, the Uruguayan has managed a decent 10 goals in 25 matches so far, even as the team around him as struggled. While...
Tottenham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch

For the third time in the last eleven matches, Chelsea will face off against wannabe London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Though Chelsea have scored three in each previous matchup and conceded just one across both, Spurs enjoyed a relatively bright first twenty minutes in their last meeting. However, this is typically...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
FSG Reportedly Prepare Liverpool for Sale by Prioritising Debt Repayment

There is bad debt in the sports world and there is good debt. Bad debt involves leveraging the value of the club to fund its purchase, as was the case with Liverpool’s previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett who nearly drove the Reds to bankruptcy doing so. Good...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 2

Happy february everyone! as promised - here is your EFL Champ roundup:. Today let’s focus on the push for the playoffs. Barring near-historic collapses, Burnley and Sheffield United will claim the automatic promotion spots. That leaves a good handful of teams competing for the four playoff spots. In fact,...
Chelsea ‘join the hunt’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen — report

The January transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday, and we’ve had a whole 72 hours to enjoy (sort of) without any further rumor silliness. The award for breaking that blissful silence goes to the Mirror, who place Chelsea firmly “in the hunt” for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Final | Tarkowski gets the winner!

Fulltime Thoughts - What a great start to the Sean Dyche era. This wasn’t a complete ‘park the bus for 90 minutes’ affair that we were worried about, but would have taken if that’s what was needed to survive the drop. Instead, Dyche is showing that he can get the best out of some underperforming individuals in the squad he has, and that could be enough too.

