Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Related
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Greenville High WR Mazeo Bennett announces commitment to #Gamecocks
USC landed a second major in-state commitment for the 2024 class Thursday when Greenville High WR Mazeo Bennett (6-0 165) announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Bennett, a one-time Tennessee commitment, visited USC last Saturday and that visit sealed the deal for him to join the Gamecocks. “I think he...
South Carolina Hosting Austin Swartz
South Carolina is hosting guard Austin Swartz for an unofficial visit as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Greenville High coach Greg Porter breaks down new #Gamecocks commitment WR Mazeo Bennett on SportsTalk (AUDIO)
USC picked up another major in-state commitment Friday afternoon when Greenville High WR Mazeo Bennett announced his plans to join the Gamecocks. Bennett chose the Gamecocks from a final short list that also included Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, North Carolina and Alabama. Last season Bennett had 47 catches...
Reaction: Gamecocks Getting Do-It-All Playmaker In Mazeo Bennett
Mazeo Bennett brings both athleticism and a skillset that will allow him to impact games in multiple ways for South Carolina's Football program.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
Nyckoles Harbor Reflects South Carolina's Trajectory
Shane Beamer continues to elevate South Carolina to new heights, bringing the Gamecocks' sixth highest-ranked recruit home to Columbia.
Former Gamecocks Standing Out At Senior Bowl
Former South Carolina football players Darius Rush and Zacch Pickens have showcased their talents in Mobile this week.
Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offer from South Carolina
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar added an SEC offer on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Ziglar received an offer from South Carolina, adding yet another Power 5 school to the list of colleges who hope to land a commitment from him. Ziglar stands at 6-foot-2 and...
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
WLTX.com
National Signing Day Recap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers. At Lexington, a trio of...
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks too much inside for Kentucky in 87-69 win (AUDIO)
USC did what they do best in an 87-69 win over Kentucky Thursday night in Columbia. The top ranked Gamecocks crushed the Wildcats inside scoring 62 points in the paint, 52 points on layups, and winning the boards 50-32. The Gamecocks had 19 offensive rebounds they turned into 21 points, 14 blocks and eight steals as they extended their winning streak to 28 games.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: The father of Nyck Harbor shares the backstory of his son’s signing day drama on SportsTalk (AUDIO)
USC emerged the winner Wednesday afternoon for receiver and sprinter Nyck Harbor of Washington, DC, but not before Harbor went through tortuous hours going back and forth on his final decision. As has been well documented, Oregon was the other party involved, and the Ducks nearly spoiled the party for Shane Beamer.
golaurens.com
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys defeat Dreher to spoil Blue Devil senior night
Orangeburg-Wilkinson came into Dreher’s gym and played spoiler in the final home game for the Blue Devils' seniors, winning 48-35. It was a low-scoring defensive contest between Dreher and the Bruins. Turnovers and missed shots often occurred for both teams. “Got outside of what we are supposed ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent
Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
Comments / 0