Columbia, SC

sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Greenville High coach Greg Porter breaks down new #Gamecocks commitment WR Mazeo Bennett on SportsTalk (AUDIO)

USC picked up another major in-state commitment Friday afternoon when Greenville High WR Mazeo Bennett announced his plans to join the Gamecocks. Bennett chose the Gamecocks from a final short list that also included Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, North Carolina and Alabama. Last season Bennett had 47 catches...
GREENVILLE, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

National Signing Day Recap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers. At Lexington, a trio of...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks too much inside for Kentucky in 87-69 win (AUDIO)

USC did what they do best in an 87-69 win over Kentucky Thursday night in Columbia. The top ranked Gamecocks crushed the Wildcats inside scoring 62 points in the paint, 52 points on layups, and winning the boards 50-32. The Gamecocks had 19 offensive rebounds they turned into 21 points, 14 blocks and eight steals as they extended their winning streak to 28 games.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges

Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
CLINTON, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent

Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
WLTX.com

Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC

