On September 15, 1963, Ted Debro was attending Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, Ebenezer Baptist, in Atlanta when the news came. Just before Reverend King started preaching his sermon, he learned that a bomb had exploded at Sixteenth Street Baptist in Birmingham, Alabama. “He came back and was speechless, just stunned,” Debro recalls. “I had seen him a number of times, but to see him speechless was something I had never witnessed before, because he always had the right words to say.”

