wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Record-setting endowment to be used to recruit STEM professors to UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has 100 million reasons to smile today. That’s how much the new Richard Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is worth, all of it coming from congressional funding. The Shelby Endowment was a major topic earlier today during the UA board of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Recent violence prompts push for domestic violence resources

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting that happened earlier this week, local advocates are pushing for more accountability and mental health services. One Place Family Justice Center in Birmingham said domestic violence permeates more than just the home, it affects the whole...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
veranda.com

How I Learned I Was a Preservationist: The Story of the Man Who Is Saving Birmingham's Sixteenth Street Baptist Church

On September 15, 1963, Ted Debro was attending Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, Ebenezer Baptist, in Atlanta when the news came. Just before Reverend King started preaching his sermon, he learned that a bomb had exploded at Sixteenth Street Baptist in Birmingham, Alabama. “He came back and was speechless, just stunned,” Debro recalls. “I had seen him a number of times, but to see him speechless was something I had never witnessed before, because he always had the right words to say.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham teacher opens up about decision to retire early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kristina Black spent nearly three decades preparing students in Birmingham City Schools for the future. But she says come 2019, it was no longer the same job she fell in love with. "Lack of support from administration, it was key," Black recalls. "You know, it was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cancellation of black author's appearances creates controversy in Hoover City Schools

HOOVER, Ala. — The decision to cancel the appearance of a black children's book author is creating controversy in one Central Alabama school system. Kiara Harris has a son in the second grade in Hoover City Schools. She says she's upset to hear the district canceled upcoming appearances for Derrick Barnes, a black author scheduled to read his children's book at some of the district's elementary schools.
HOOVER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.

When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker Co. Schools using ESSER funding to pay for students’ college classes

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in the Walker County School District are getting a college education for free. The superintendent says they’re using COVID-19 or ESSER funding to help create a brighter future for their students. “We offer this for academics and vocational and then we pay the...

