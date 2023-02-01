Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
wbrc.com
Record-setting endowment to be used to recruit STEM professors to UA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has 100 million reasons to smile today. That’s how much the new Richard Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is worth, all of it coming from congressional funding. The Shelby Endowment was a major topic earlier today during the UA board of...
wbrc.com
Recent violence prompts push for domestic violence resources
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting that happened earlier this week, local advocates are pushing for more accountability and mental health services. One Place Family Justice Center in Birmingham said domestic violence permeates more than just the home, it affects the whole...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
veranda.com
How I Learned I Was a Preservationist: The Story of the Man Who Is Saving Birmingham's Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
On September 15, 1963, Ted Debro was attending Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, Ebenezer Baptist, in Atlanta when the news came. Just before Reverend King started preaching his sermon, he learned that a bomb had exploded at Sixteenth Street Baptist in Birmingham, Alabama. “He came back and was speechless, just stunned,” Debro recalls. “I had seen him a number of times, but to see him speechless was something I had never witnessed before, because he always had the right words to say.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham teacher opens up about decision to retire early
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kristina Black spent nearly three decades preparing students in Birmingham City Schools for the future. But she says come 2019, it was no longer the same job she fell in love with. "Lack of support from administration, it was key," Black recalls. "You know, it was...
Roy S. Johnson: Fear, ignorance can’t cancel Black history. Neither can Hoover.
This is an opinion column. One poor, misguided parent. One poor, misguided superintendent. One weak-kneed superintendent. Together, they scuttled appearances by award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes at three elementary schools in Hoover, just a few miles south of downtown Birmingham. Scuttled them because, well, we really don’t know.
Bham Now
7 exciting weekend events including the opening of “Dreamgirls”—Feb. 3-5
After a rainy and gray week, I’m sure I’m not the only one excited about a sunny weekend. From an art exhibit to tasty food and a musical, here’s everything that’s happening in The Magic City—February 3-5. Bite-sized news. It’s farmers market season! Woodlawn Street...
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
wvtm13.com
Cancellation of black author's appearances creates controversy in Hoover City Schools
HOOVER, Ala. — The decision to cancel the appearance of a black children's book author is creating controversy in one Central Alabama school system. Kiara Harris has a son in the second grade in Hoover City Schools. She says she's upset to hear the district canceled upcoming appearances for Derrick Barnes, a black author scheduled to read his children's book at some of the district's elementary schools.
Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.
When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
wbrc.com
Bessemer City Schools keeping students fed despite cafeteria worker shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools is trying to hire more workers to help feed their students. Like many school systems, they’re experiencing a shortage of nutritional workers. “It’s a labor shortage everywhere and what we’re finding our biggest shortage here in Bessemer City Schools is in our...
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. Schools using ESSER funding to pay for students’ college classes
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in the Walker County School District are getting a college education for free. The superintendent says they’re using COVID-19 or ESSER funding to help create a brighter future for their students. “We offer this for academics and vocational and then we pay the...
wfmynews2.com
Rickey Smiley gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
