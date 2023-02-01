Jeff Waldridge is the caretaker of the haunted Anderson Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and he, Jericho, and AEW’s Dr. Luther recorded this episode live in the dark in the old hotel. Jeff shares the history of the hotel and the 13 verified deaths that took place within its walls. He details the paranormal activity that he’s personally witnessed over years, including hearing footsteps and tapping to seeing apparitions, and he chronicles the more invasive occurrences that others have experienced, like bite marks and scratches, and what some of the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings have captured inside various room. He also talks about the 3-day TV shoot that Paranormal Lockdown staged at the hotel and the incident that resulted in one of the camera crew abruptly walking out. But what happens during the hour or so that Jericho, Jeff, and Dr. Luther are holed up in the hotel??

LAWRENCEBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO