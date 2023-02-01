Read full article on original website
The Scam Artist Who Robbed Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Blind. 'Some of the Guys Couldn't Pay Their Car Payment.'
In the 1990s, Lou Pearlman made millions creating the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. It was all a giant Ponzi scheme.
Cody Rhodes Reveals What The Hardest Part Of Portraying Stardust Was
Stardust was a character Rhodes had come up with a child similar to his older brother Goldust’s gimmick, with the name coming from his legendary father using it during his time in the AWA. While initially a popular character when debuting in 2014, it resulted in Rhodes moving down the card over time.
Talk Is Jericho: Live From The Haunted Anderson Hotel
Jeff Waldridge is the caretaker of the haunted Anderson Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and he, Jericho, and AEW’s Dr. Luther recorded this episode live in the dark in the old hotel. Jeff shares the history of the hotel and the 13 verified deaths that took place within its walls. He details the paranormal activity that he’s personally witnessed over years, including hearing footsteps and tapping to seeing apparitions, and he chronicles the more invasive occurrences that others have experienced, like bite marks and scratches, and what some of the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings have captured inside various room. He also talks about the 3-day TV shoot that Paranormal Lockdown staged at the hotel and the incident that resulted in one of the camera crew abruptly walking out. But what happens during the hour or so that Jericho, Jeff, and Dr. Luther are holed up in the hotel??
Batista Says “I’m Trying” Regarding WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
If it weren’t for the Rona, Batista would already be a WWE Hall of Famer, having been announced for the Class of 2020. However, he would miss out with the ceremony being postponed and then becoming virtual in 2021. Some claim his schedule didn’t work for the new date, while others allege he turned down 2021 due to no fans attending.
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Comments On Iron Maiden’s Nomination
Iron Maiden do not appear to be fans of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The band was nominated for the second time earlier this week, but if history is any indication, if inducted they won’t be attending the ceremony. Bruce Dickinson previously called the Rock Hall “an...
Guitarist Zakk Wylde Reacts To Heartbreaking Ozzy Osbourne Health Update
Earlier this week, iconic metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to post an update on his health, and he shared the difficult announcement that his touring days are likely behind him. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,”...
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Shares Thoughts On Foo Fighters Continuing Without Taylor Hawkins
Last month, Foo Fighters made the announcement that they would carry on as a “different band” following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. In a recent interview with 98KUPD in Arizona, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna talked about his friendship with the Foo Fighters and shared his thoughts on the band moving forward.
