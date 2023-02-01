ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

futurumresearch.com

T-Mobile Q4 2022 & FY 2022: Smashing Milestones and Competition

Analyst Take: T-Mobile's Q4 2022 and FY 2022 results were highlighted by its record postpaid account and customer net adds, which provided the basis for the company to claim industry-leading postpaid service revenue and cash flow growth.
nexttv.com

Charter Looks To Maintain Mobile Momentum With New Galaxy Phones

Charter Communications said Spectrum Mobile will offer Samsung’s new line of Galaxy phones as it looks to maintain its momentum in adding subscribers. The new phones are equipped to take advantage of Spectrum’s Speed Boost feature, which enables eligible customers to receive fasters speed on thor phones when connected to Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi.
lbmjournal.com

Mortgage rates continue to downward shift

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
CBS News

Companies give people fake "manager" titles, and save billions

Would you rather be a front-desk clerk or "Director of First Impressions"? A barber or a "Grooming Manager"?How you answer could mean a significant difference in annual earnings. That's because companies routinely inflate workers' titles to avoid paying them in full for overtime work, according to researchers from the University of Texas and Harvard Business School.It's no secret companies go to great lengths to keep their labor costs down. What the new working paper reveals is that firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles...
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Stock Flopped on Friday

The mobile tech hardware specialist recorded notable declines in its latest set of quarterly earnings. The company's second-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, although net income slightly exceeded them.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of AT&T Popped in January

Shares popped after the company showed solid growth in its subscriber base. The stock still looks fairly cheap for income-focused investors.
Ars Technica

Apple Q1 earnings miss the mark almost across the board

Apple reported its earnings for Q1 2023 today, and it was one of the company's poorest-performing quarters in recent years. It was the company's biggest decline since 2016 and the first since 2019. Overall revenue was down more than 5 percent year over year as the company failed to match sales from the same quarter last year across most of its hardware categories.

