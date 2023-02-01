Read full article on original website
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Q4 2022 & FY 2022: Smashing Milestones and Competition
Analyst Take: T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 and FY 2022 results were highlighted by its record postpaid account and customer net adds, which provided the basis for the company to claim industry-leading postpaid service revenue and cash flow growth. Additional key Q4 2022 and FY 2022 highlights included:. Industry-Leading Growth in...
nexttv.com
Charter Looks To Maintain Mobile Momentum With New Galaxy Phones
Charter Communications said Spectrum Mobile will offer Samsung’s new line of Galaxy phones as it looks to maintain its momentum in adding subscribers. The new phones are equipped to take advantage of Spectrum’s Speed Boost feature, which enables eligible customers to receive fasters speed on thor phones when connected to Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi.
TechCrunch
AWS says growth dropped to mid-teens to start new year as customer cost-cutting continues
“As we look ahead, we expect these optimization efforts will continue to be a headwind to AWS growth in at least the next couple of quarters. So far in the first month of the year, AWS year-over-year revenue growth is in the mid-teens,” CFO Brian Olsavsky said in his comments to open the call.
T-Mobile misses quarterly revenue estimates as competition bites
Feb 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday despite adding thousands of wireless subscribers, as competitors ramped up their holiday season handset offers to lure customers.
lbmjournal.com
Mortgage rates continue to downward shift
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
Home Prices Declined the Most in These 10 U.S. Cities in 2022
Home prices fell by amounts not seen in years in several major metro areas.
Companies give people fake "manager" titles, and save billions
Would you rather be a front-desk clerk or "Director of First Impressions"? A barber or a "Grooming Manager"?How you answer could mean a significant difference in annual earnings. That's because companies routinely inflate workers' titles to avoid paying them in full for overtime work, according to researchers from the University of Texas and Harvard Business School.It's no secret companies go to great lengths to keep their labor costs down. What the new working paper reveals is that firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in February
These companies are riding the steady tailwind of cloud adoption and should put up strong revenue growth for years.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Tim Cook, Apple CEO, weighs in after disappointing first-quarter revenue
Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in Thursday on the company missing some financial results estimates and its hiring. He spoke with FOX Business correspondent Susan Li.
Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns
It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Stock Flopped on Friday
The mobile tech hardware specialist recorded notable declines in its latest set of quarterly earnings. The company's second-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, although net income slightly exceeded them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence will shape the world's future; your portfolio should have some exposure to reflect that.
Why Apple Stock Was Up on Friday
The iPhone maker now has an installed base of over 2 billion active devices.
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist
This cybersecurity juggernaut has made all the right moves in preparation for a new wave of growth.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of AT&T Popped in January
Shares popped after the company showed solid growth in its subscriber base. The stock still looks fairly cheap for income-focused investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Ars Technica
Apple Q1 earnings miss the mark almost across the board
Apple reported its earnings for Q1 2023 today, and it was one of the company's poorest-performing quarters in recent years. It was the company's biggest decline since 2016 and the first since 2019. Overall revenue was down more than 5 percent year over year as the company failed to match sales from the same quarter last year across most of its hardware categories.
Qualcomm slides on lower smartphone sales, and the outlook doesn't get any better
Qualcomm announces financial earnings with a drop in revenue and a downbeat outlook for upcoming quarters.
