The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Loses $26 Billion
The Indian tycoon and his empire are facing allegations of fraud by an American short-seller. Their answer does not convince investors for the moment.
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values.
Gautam Adani is tumbling down the ranking of the world's richest people, and he's already lost $28 billion in the first month of 2023
Gautam Adani — Asia's richest person — saw his wealth plunge over $20 billion on Friday alone, per Bloomberg. The wealth wipeout followed a crash in the shares of his listed businesses, after a bombshell short-seller report. Adani is now the world's 7th richest person — down from...
BlackRock has more than $100 million exposure to Adani's dollar debt, report says
Filings analysed by Bloomberg showed BlackRock was one of the biggest known holders of the embattled group's $8 billion in dollar-derived debt.
Gautam Adani lost $52 billion in 6 days. That's over 3 times what Sam Bankman-Fried lost in a similar timeframe.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani lost $52 billion in net worth over six trading days. Adani's losses were due to a massive selloff in the shares of his companies. Shares in Adani Group companies have lost over $100 billion in market cap since a US short seller's fraud allegations. Indian tycoon...
CNBC
Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon
Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
Adani stocks have now wiped out over $100 billion in market value as botched share sale piles on trouble
The Adani Group has lost more than $100 billion in market value as its stocks took a beating from the Hindenburg report. Shares in its flagship business, Adani Enterprises, shed more than 25% on Thursday. The volatility in Adani stocks forced founder Gautam Adani to pull a $2.5 billion share...
ValueWalk
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
The Case for Nestle, Other Foreign Stocks: Thornburg Manager
Emily Leveille, manager of a Thornburg mutual fund, says easing inflation and a falling dollar could boost foreign stocks.
coinchapter.com
Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT) Share Price Crashes 66%, Lands On ASM Radar
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Adani Enterprises’ share price (NSE: ADANIENT) continued its dramatic plunge in Feb as the stock dropped more than 66% in the first three days of Feb 2023. For now, the Indian conglomerate’s tactics to stop the market rout have backfired disastrously. The Adani Group,...
US News and World Report
Adani Enterprises Shelves $122 Million Bond Plan - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Adani Enterprises Ltd has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
investing.com
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India
Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
investing.com
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
