Reuters

Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
CNBC

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
coinchapter.com

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT) Share Price Crashes 66%, Lands On ASM Radar

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Adani Enterprises’ share price (NSE: ADANIENT) continued its dramatic plunge in Feb as the stock dropped more than 66% in the first three days of Feb 2023. For now, the Indian conglomerate’s tactics to stop the market rout have backfired disastrously. The Adani Group,...
US News and World Report

Adani Enterprises Shelves $122 Million Bond Plan - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Adani Enterprises Ltd has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India

Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
investing.com

India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.

