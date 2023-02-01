On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO