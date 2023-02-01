Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Mountain Democrat
Mesmerizing musical coming to Sacramento
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to the stage. The traveling company comes to Sacramento Feb. 7-12. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew...
Fox40
Rick’s Dessert Diner
Hooray for National Carrot Cake Day! Rick’s Dessert Diner is delighted to bring their signature carrot cake and a new (to Rick’s) Southern carrot cake, which is a fabulous recipe with lots of cinnamon and spice – in honor of the occasion, if guests buy one of each, the second slice is ½ off for the weekend!
Eville eye
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Eloise Burrison Fisher 2/14/1940 - 1/28/2023
On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.
Calaveras Enterprise
Five generations gather in Rail Road Flat for family reunion
Five generations of the Mechling Family—whose roots go back hundreds of years in Calaveras County—met for a family reunion at the Community Hall in Rail Road Flat last spring. Seventy-one-year-old Patty Mechling (2nd generation), of Rail Road Flat, wrote in a letter, “At Eastertime 2022, Five Generations and...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu | New all-you-can-eat Asian cuisine to open in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its long list of eateries as Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu is set to open this month. Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu is an Asian cuisine offering an all-you-can-eat assortment of meats, veggies, soups and several other sides. The eatery...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville readies for 21st Annual St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event
Raising funds to fight childhood cancer on March 18th. Roseville, Calif – It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on March 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria, Roseville.
How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento
(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
elkgrovetribune.com
Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove
Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Placer County spot for shopping in the snow, once upon a time.
The next time you're headed up Interstate 80 to enjoy the winter scenery or play in the snow, you may want to consider a quick side trip to a spot that was once "the" place to for shopping, especially if you were looking for corn cob pipes or owl ashtrays made out of pinecones.
goldcountrymedia.com
John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023
John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin's 2022 accomplishments and plans for the year
The former and new mayors of Rocklin discuss the achievements from last year and talk about their plans for this year. As a councilmember in 2022, Mayor Ken Broadway said he is proud of adopting “a balanced Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ensuring the city of Rocklin remains fiscally sound.”
Hotels Magazine
LRE, American Hospitality bringing Hyatt brands to Roseville Junction project
LRE & Companies, the real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management group based in Sacramento, Calif., that serves as a sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have announced the hotel brands and the name of the Roseville Junction sports and entertainment complex in Placer County, Calif.
KCRA.com
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
