Lincoln, CA

Mountain Democrat

Mesmerizing musical coming to Sacramento

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to the stage. The traveling company comes to Sacramento Feb. 7-12. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Rick’s Dessert Diner

Hooray for National Carrot Cake Day! Rick’s Dessert Diner is delighted to bring their signature carrot cake and a new (to Rick’s) Southern carrot cake, which is a fabulous recipe with lots of cinnamon and spice – in honor of the occasion, if guests buy one of each, the second slice is ½ off for the weekend!
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Eloise Burrison Fisher 2/14/1940 - 1/28/2023

On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Five generations gather in Rail Road Flat for family reunion

Five generations of the Mechling Family—whose roots go back hundreds of years in Calaveras County—met for a family reunion at the Community Hall in Rail Road Flat last spring. Seventy-one-year-old Patty Mechling (2nd generation), of Rail Road Flat, wrote in a letter, “At Eastertime 2022, Five Generations and...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento

(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove

Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
ELK GROVE, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023

John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin's 2022 accomplishments and plans for the year

The former and new mayors of Rocklin discuss the achievements from last year and talk about their plans for this year. As a councilmember in 2022, Mayor Ken Broadway said he is proud of adopting “a balanced Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ensuring the city of Rocklin remains fiscally sound.”
ROCKLIN, CA
Hotels Magazine

LRE, American Hospitality bringing Hyatt brands to Roseville Junction project

LRE & Companies, the real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management group based in Sacramento, Calif., that serves as a sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have announced the hotel brands and the name of the Roseville Junction sports and entertainment complex in Placer County, Calif.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic

Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
AUBURN, CA

