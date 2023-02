There has reportedly been some change on the Rice football staff. Corners coach Gerard Wilcher is set to become the head coach at Morehouse College. First reported by Pete Thamel, Rice corners coach Gerard Wilcher is expected to become the next head coach at Morehouse College. Wilcher is a Morehouse alum and has been on staff at Rice since the beginning of head coach Mike Bloomgren’s tenure.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO