Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
CNBC
BP says demand for oil and gas will drop dramatically by 2050 in 'decisive shift'
The share of fossil fuels as a primary energy source will fall from 80 percent in 2019 to between 55 and 20 percent by 2050, according to BP's annual energy outlook report. Renewables' share will grow from 10 percent to between 35 percent and 65 percent over the same time period.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
NASDAQ
These homes replaced their gas stoves – and saw a huge drop in indoor pollution
Pilot program in the Bronx, New York, found striking differences in the levels of harmful indoor chemicals after the switch
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
gcaptain.com
Offshore Ship Shortage: Why Asia’s Offshore Wind Plans Are Stuck At Sea
By Ann Koh (Bloomberg) Asian nations counting on offshore wind farms to meet clean energy goals are facing an increasing shortage of ships for installing the massive turbines in the sea. As countries embark on a rapid build-out of wind power in the next decade, builders can’t churn out the...
Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory
The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
Shell’s actual spending on renewables is fraction of what it claims, group alleges
Shell has misleadingly overstated how much it is spending on renewable energy and should be investigated and potentially fined by the US financial regulator, according to a non-profit group which has lodged a complaint against the oil giant. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been urged to act...
NASDAQ
techxplore.com
Reliable European demand fuels US natural gas boom
Rising demand from Europe has added to a US natural gas investment boom even as the industry struggles to overcome opposition to pipeline construction. Production of the fuel reached 3.1 trillion cubic feet for the month of October, according to the most recently available US data, an all-time high and up almost 50 percent from the level a decade ago.
NASDAQ
NASDAQ
