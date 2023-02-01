ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
MINNESOTA STATE
NASDAQ

Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)

On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.
TEXAS STATE
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
datafloq.com

Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech

(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
gcaptain.com

Offshore Ship Shortage: Why Asia’s Offshore Wind Plans Are Stuck At Sea

By Ann Koh (Bloomberg) Asian nations counting on offshore wind farms to meet clean energy goals are facing an increasing shortage of ships for installing the massive turbines in the sea. As countries embark on a rapid build-out of wind power in the next decade, builders can’t churn out the...
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
NASDAQ

Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Loop Capital Downgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

On February 3, 2023, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $16.02. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $22.10.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
techxplore.com

Reliable European demand fuels US natural gas boom

Rising demand from Europe has added to a US natural gas investment boom even as the industry struggles to overcome opposition to pipeline construction. Production of the fuel reached 3.1 trillion cubic feet for the month of October, according to the most recently available US data, an all-time high and up almost 50 percent from the level a decade ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.97MM shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.08MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy