More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
2news.com
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office issues phone scam warning
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in reports of citizens receiving calls from scammers either identifying themselves as law enforcement officers seeking personal information or claiming that there is a warrant for your arrest, and the caller requests your payment information. The sheriff's office wants to...
2news.com
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two. A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott. “I...
2news.com
Health District: Heart Disease, Cancer Leading Causes of Death in Washoe County
Heart disease and cancer have been named the leading causes of death in Washoe County. Physical inactivity and poor nutrition are also areas causing major health issues. That's according to the health district - who just released this year's Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report. The health district also...
Burning Man sues BLM over clean energy project near Black Rock City
"I think they'll find that Nevadans don't like to be stepped on."
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
