Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gautam Adani fails to calm investors over market mayhem that wiped out billions
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani tried to reassure investors on Thursday after he abruptly abandoned his flagship firm's $2.5 billion share sale. "For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address. "Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Adani will ask Big 4 accounting firm for a 'general audit,' says TotalEnergies
One of Gautam Adani's biggest international partners, TotalEnergies, said Friday that his Indian conglomerate is preparing to appoint a global accounting firm to conduct a "general audit" of its business. In a statement detailing what it described as its "limited" exposure of $3 billion to Adani Group businesses, the French...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened
Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Then Hindenburg Research, an American short seller with bets against Adani's companies, accused him of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk wins lawsuit over 'funding secured' tweet
A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The unanimous verdict, announced Friday in US District Court, ends a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform in the Atlantic Ocean as company announces record profits
Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea. "Stop drilling. Start paying," the activists' banners say. The protest comes as the oil giant on Thursday announced record annual profits...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Subway hopes new meat slicers will boost sales after record 2022
Subway says it had a record-setting year for sales in 2022, bolstered by a major menu revamp and store renovations. The company believes its plan to slice meat in front of customers could make 2023 another record year. A privately held company, Subway doesn't typically release quarterly earnings but it...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products
The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia's ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday -- adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
ECB and Bank of England fight inflation with sharp interest rate hikes
Europe's two largest central banks raised interest rates sharply on Thursday, opting for bigger increases than the US Federal Reserve as inflation in the region remains near historically high levels. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England lifted rates by another half a percentage point. Benchmark interest...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
4 Key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would have been a solid gain, still above the pre-pandemic average.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hong Kong and Macao will fully reopen borders with mainland China
China will fully reopen borders with its special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao next week, in what is expected to be a major boost for the economies of the two cities. From Monday, travelers entering mainland China from Hong Kong or Macao will no longer need to provide...
Comments / 0