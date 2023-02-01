Read full article on original website
Kacy Grant Rogers
Kacy Grant Rogers, 35, of Columbus passed Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, July 22, 1987 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kacy attended Philo High School, he enjoyed Arts, music, playing his bass guitar, all outdoor sports, camping, kayaking, Skiing, bowling and golf. He especially loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kacy was an avid stargazer and had a love for Astrology. Kacy had many jobs and talents & was currently employed in general maintenance at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Waterbeds and Stuff, and worked at Forward Health helping others in recovery. Kacy was involved with the recovery community for two years.
Linda L. Kuhn
Linda L. Kuhn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 1, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 13, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry W. Kuhn and Louise (Fouch) Kuhn. Linda worked for the Coca Cola Co. for 52 years, where she retired. She was a member and volunteer at St. Nicholas Church. She served as a past board member of the Easterseals and was an active member and past president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her free time at Good Samaritan/Genesis gift shop for 20 years and Rosecrans Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, supporting the Cleveland Indians, and attending her family’s various functions.
Paul David Keith
Paul David Keith, 83, of Lore City, passed away February 1, 2023, at Highland Oaks Care Center, McConnelsville, OH. He was born November 16, 1939, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Robert Paul Keith and Wanda Leone Graham Keith. Paul was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose and Kipling VFW.
The Rolling Plains Church Helps Ukrainian Refugees by Hosting a Rice Pack
ZANESVILLE, OH – Approximately 200 volunteers from the Rolling Plains Church and the community came together to make a difference. The Rolling Plains Church in Zanesville hosted a Rice Pack event today to pack roughly 70,000 rice based meals. The meals will be provided to those who are displaced by the war in Ukraine.
Meet the ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILILE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project February Artist of the Month is Kathy German. Kathy German is a retired nurse. Approximately 2 years ago after moving on from her nursing career, she found a passion and happiness in art. German is a painter who uses mostly acrylic paints to bring her art to life.
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nelsonville Police Department goes above and beyond to keep the streets clean
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Officers with the Nelsonville Police Department showed their love for their community by lending a helping hand in keeping the streets clean. During their day watch patrol, they went on a mission to rescue stray grocery buggies that had wandered away from their proper homes. While...
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Municipal judge has ordered a Columbus landlord to serve time in jail and for three of his properties to be boarded up due to criminal activity and code violations. Judge Stephanie Mingo found Jose Villavicencio in contempt of court and sentenced him to 90 days in jail for […]
