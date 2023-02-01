ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”

While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Right Now

Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show

As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

State Wants to Know What you Think About Wolves in Colorado

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is continuing to seek public feedback on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Use this CPW online form to submit comments by Feb. 22, or attend a public hearing (including a February 16 virtual meeting) to present your feedback in person. All...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely go check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
