Tampa, FL

Pewter Report

Georgia RB McIntosh Describes Playing For OC Monken

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh has had a solid week thus far at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He has not completely stolen the show like Tulane’s Tyjae Spears has, but he is demonstrating that he belongs and can be a dual-threat running back in the NFL. He...
ATHENS, GA
Pewter Report

Kansas State’s Brents Resembles Former Bucs All-Pro CB

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents had an impressive debut at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. Going up against what looked like a superior American Team wide receiver corps throughout the day, Brents more than held his own in one-on-ones. He stayed at the hip of each receiver he went against:
MANHATTAN, KS
Pewter Report

Bucs Could Go Back To Central Michigan Well For DL Incoom

The Bucs certainly need to boost their defensive line this offseason, especially in terms of depth. And in their search for some help up front, they could go back to a college pipeline they’ve drawn from before. Central Michigan defensive lineman Thomas Incoom has spoken with the Bucs while...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Pewter Report

Senior Bowl Bucs Target: WR Reed

The 2023 Bucs will look very different than the 2022 version of the team. With 23 impending free agents and limited cap space, general manager Jason Licht will not be able to retain every player. Nor should he want to following the team’s lackluster performance last week. The Bucs were one of the oldest teams in football last year and they often looked the part. Many position groups will need an infusion of youth and speed.
ALABAMA STATE

