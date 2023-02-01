The 2023 Bucs will look very different than the 2022 version of the team. With 23 impending free agents and limited cap space, general manager Jason Licht will not be able to retain every player. Nor should he want to following the team’s lackluster performance last week. The Bucs were one of the oldest teams in football last year and they often looked the part. Many position groups will need an infusion of youth and speed.

