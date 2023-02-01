Read full article on original website
Ditch the Rest! Is Nikon the Way Forward?
Our allegiance to the big camera companies is weird, isn't it? Sometimes, it's a real badge of honor. Other times, well, I'm a little "meh" about the whole thing. Nikon reds pitched up against Canon reds, in a technical tug-of-war? Stripped to the waist and battling it out to the death? Side-by-side comparisons and sensor wars? Not for me, my friend. If you think I'm going to type out 300+ words on as painfully contrived a topic as Canon versus Nikon, you're wrong. Kind of.
ICM simulation - a practical comparison
Just a quick announcement. I have recently added a blog entry to my site which shows how Photoshop Path Blur can be used to simulate images taken using camera movement. My intent is to highlight this as a tool for those wishing to get an understanding how different camera movements, angles etc can impact a scene.
Why Some Photographers and Their Cameras Are Better at Getting a Correct Exposure Than Others
Besides composition, choosing the correct exposure is essential for your photography. Achieving that requires understanding how metering works and how to control the camera's settings. It's here that some cameras excel and others let you down. Metering measures the amount of light coming into your camera through the lens (TTL...
Spending Some Time With the Nikon NIKKOR 17-28mm f/2.8
Today, I’ll share a few thoughts on the Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 wide angle zoom after getting to try it hands on for a bit of testing. First things first. Let me start out this particular essay by pointing out that I am not someone who uses wide angle lenses a lot. There are several practical reasons for this. One, I primarily shoot people. And, while you can use a wide angle lens to shoot people to great effect, there is a point in my taste profile where a lens can be too wide. As someone who can often get lost in the moment during a photoshoot and forget what exact focus length I am zoomed in/out to, I have, on more than one occasion, gotten back home and looked at my photos only to realize that my perfectly proportioned model somehow now looks like a character from Avatar. So, for safety and my own sanity, I generally stick to a 24-70mm lens for most of my work. I am usually on the wider end of that mid-range zoom. But it does prevent me from going full fisheye while giving me a wide enough field of view to suit most of my tastes.
Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera Specifications Emerge
The Canon EOS R8, the company's latest full frame mirrorless camera, is likely on the way soon, and while we have not learned much about the camera yet, a set of rumored specs have emerged. Take a look at what you can expect. Digicame.info is reporting a new set of...
Combining CGI With Photography For Creative Backgrounds
CGI is usually associated with movies, but it has its place in photography too. In fact, you create elaborate and creative backgrounds for your shoots using CGI software. Create Anything For Free (Well Almost) Looking for a creative tool to add to your photography without spending a fortune? CGI could...
Here's a Brilliant Free App for Astrophotographers
If you shoot a lot of astrophotos, you know all about gradients. They are almost always present in your images, and they have to be removed to smooth out the sky background and make your images look their best. Gradients are caused by light pollution, a bad flat frame that...
A First Look at the New Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra
For Android users, it does not get much better than Samsung's Galaxy Ultra series, and the company's latest flagship, the S23 Ultra, continues to raise the bar. This great video takes a first look at the new phones and just how much you can expect from them. Coming to you...
We Review Capture One for iPad
This review is for you if you’re a Capture One Pro user and are wondering if the iPad version is worth adding to your workflow. It is also for those who don’t yet use Capture One but are looking for a budget-friendly introduction to it and already own an iPad. I will be looking at the application’s features, pros and cons, and comparing them to the desktop version.
