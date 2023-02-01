Read full article on original website
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Virginia Basketball Falls to Virginia Tech 74-68 | Live Updates
Score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Virginia Tech
UVA offers Independence's Quentin Reddish
Charlotte, N.C. — Quentin Reddish, a junior safety at Independence, picked up another offer on Friday. The University of Virginia is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to Reddish, he announced on Twitter. Reddish is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety for the Patriots. This past season, he recorded...
Virginia Baseball Predicted to Finish Second in ACC Coastal in Coaches Poll
The Cavaliers received two first-place votes in the predicted ACC Coastal standings for the 2023 baseball season
WATCH: Tony Elliott Reacts to the 2023 Virginia Football Schedule
UVA's head coach gives his thoughts on the release of the 2023 Virginia football schedule
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
Elliott: Shooting victim Mike Hollins working out with team, ‘could be turned loose’ for spring practice
Senior Virginia running back Mike Hollins is back in school and participating in the football team’s winter workouts in anticipation of spring practice according to Coach Tony Elliott, who met with media Wednesday. Hollins was the lone football survivor of the mass shooting on the UVA campus in early...
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
Jeff Woody introduced as new head coach at Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Jeff Woody helped turn around E.C. Glass football during his 8 year tenure, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 27 seasons. Now, he'll face a program in need of that same turnaround , as the former Hilltopper head coach takes over at Charlottesville...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
He was the backbone of Sports Backers. Honoring the life of Scott Schricker.
Scott Schricker's official title with Sportsbackers was almost an afterthought. He wore many hats as the organization grew into the well-oiled machine people know it to be today.
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
Five local hotels nominated for national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travel and Leisure has recognized five Charlottesville-area hotels in the "Best Hotel Category" in its 2023 World’s Best Awards. They are Keswick Hall, Graduate Charlottesville, Boar’s Head Resort, Quirk Hotel, and Trump Winery. Travel and Leisure recognizes the top hotels in each state,...
