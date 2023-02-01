ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WRAL News

UVA offers Independence's Quentin Reddish

Charlotte, N.C. — Quentin Reddish, a junior safety at Independence, picked up another offer on Friday. The University of Virginia is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to Reddish, he announced on Twitter. Reddish is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety for the Patriots. This past season, he recorded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Jeff Woody introduced as new head coach at Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Jeff Woody helped turn around E.C. Glass football during his 8 year tenure, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 27 seasons. Now, he'll face a program in need of that same turnaround , as the former Hilltopper head coach takes over at Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Five local hotels nominated for national award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travel and Leisure has recognized five Charlottesville-area hotels in the "Best Hotel Category" in its 2023 World’s Best Awards. They are Keswick Hall, Graduate Charlottesville, Boar’s Head Resort, Quirk Hotel, and Trump Winery. Travel and Leisure recognizes the top hotels in each state,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

