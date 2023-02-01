Defi company Triple 5 has unveiled the upcoming launch of its blockchain-based prediction protocol, which is designed to enable users to predict the future value of crypto assets. According to the announcement, the service will be available in the second quarter of the year and will mark the company’s entry into the $4.5 billion crypto-gaming industry and the $262 billion online betting space. The company noted that by using T5, the platform’s governance token, individuals around the world could earn returns by accurately predicting the future prices of various crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and more. Triple 5 is collaborating with a software development company to prepare the platform; the development company has broad experience in building online betting platforms for Las Vegas casinos. The new protocol will feature a proprietary automated market maker and is designed to simplify the prediction-making experience for users. The platform will utilize smart contracts to execute transactions securely and seamlessly while also rewarding users by allocating a portion of the transactional fees to them. Specifically, the announcement observed that for every token purchased, 5% of the transactional fee is distributed among the community with five equal parts being allocated for token holders, token burning, liquidity provision, ecosystem and development team. The new offering allows individuals worldwide to take part in the growing crypto space. “As traditional prediction markets have long been limited by geographical restrictions and regulatory challenges, introducing blockchain technology to the sector significantly expands its potential,” said Triple 5 cofounder Paul Marinescu in the press release.

1 DAY AGO