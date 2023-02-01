Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallets to Lose All Anonymity? Company Raises $7.5 Million To Make It Happen
Addressable.io has raised $7.5 million to match crypto wallets to their owners using social media data. According to TechCrunch’s report, the company held a seed round led by Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, and North Island Ventures. Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may...
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
e-cryptonews.com
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
MetaMask Adds New Privacy Settings for Crypto Wallets
To greatly boost the level of security for users, MetaMask is adding several new privacy features to its browser extension. These features would enable users to seamlessly detect any phishing attempts and also enable several advanced security settings. These include enabling users to choose their required remote procedure call network and adding a personalized gateway. Keeping the addition of these new privacy settings in mind, MetaMask stated that it hopes to live up to the expectations of its users. The firm aims to establish itself as the standard setter across crypto wallets for user privacy, security, and transparency.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
u.today
What is ChatGPT and How Does It Change Crypto: Guide
Microsoft partners with OpenAI: Why is this important?. For many internet users, ChatGPT became the first-ever experience using no-code AI instruments. Thanks to an impressive kit of opportunities it unlocks, it rapidly made headlines in November 2022. While excited users immediately stated that it would be able to replace any...
u.today
Ripple Ally Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP, Here's Its Argument
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds New Wallet Security Feature To Protect Against Phishing and Scams
US-based cryptocurrency platform Coinbase is enhancing the safety of Coinbase Wallet as threats to users increase. The crypto exchange says it has added features to its wallet to help protect its users against scams such as phishing attacks and malicious airdrops. According to the crypto exchange, the Coinbase Wallet will...
Twitter to allow payments using crypto to simplify transactions
Twitter, a social networking and blogging platform based in the United States, is reportedly collaborating with Stripe, an online payment service provider, to enable shops to accept cryptocurrency payments from their customers. Although cryptocurrency may be integrated into a Twitter payment system, the payments feature appears to be limited to...
altcoinbuzz.io
A Quick Review of the 2023 CoinMarketCap Crypto Playbook
CoinMarketCap (CMC) is arguably the world’s most-used price-tracking website for crypto assets. CMC provides millions of crypto users with the tools to research crypto assets and make investment decisions. CoinMarketCap tracks the capitalization of different cryptocurrencies by listing prices, market capitalizations, available supply, and trade volumes over the last...
CoinTelegraph
UK is 'likely' to need digital currency, says BoE and Treasury: Report
The Bank of England (BoE) and Treasury believes the United Kingdom is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2030, according to a Telegraph report on Feb. 4. The "digital pound" roadmap is set to be introduced next week, a government source told the newspaper....
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Triple 5 Set to Offer Innovative Decentralized Prediction Protocol
Defi company Triple 5 has unveiled the upcoming launch of its blockchain-based prediction protocol, which is designed to enable users to predict the future value of crypto assets. According to the announcement, the service will be available in the second quarter of the year and will mark the company’s entry into the $4.5 billion crypto-gaming industry and the $262 billion online betting space. The company noted that by using T5, the platform’s governance token, individuals around the world could earn returns by accurately predicting the future prices of various crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and more. Triple 5 is collaborating with a software development company to prepare the platform; the development company has broad experience in building online betting platforms for Las Vegas casinos. The new protocol will feature a proprietary automated market maker and is designed to simplify the prediction-making experience for users. The platform will utilize smart contracts to execute transactions securely and seamlessly while also rewarding users by allocating a portion of the transactional fees to them. Specifically, the announcement observed that for every token purchased, 5% of the transactional fee is distributed among the community with five equal parts being allocated for token holders, token burning, liquidity provision, ecosystem and development team. The new offering allows individuals worldwide to take part in the growing crypto space. “As traditional prediction markets have long been limited by geographical restrictions and regulatory challenges, introducing blockchain technology to the sector significantly expands its potential,” said Triple 5 cofounder Paul Marinescu in the press release.
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
u.today
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
crowdfundinsider.com
ConsenSys Introduces MetaMask Learn, the Next Step in “Democratizing” Web3
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, announced its newest initiative, MetaMask Learn. MetaMask Learn is “a free-to-use resource available in 10 languages for anyone interested in learning about web3.” It provides “an interactive MetaMask UI environment to help onboard those new to self-custody, and guides users through the most common topics to help them get started in web3.”
