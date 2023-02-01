ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchkradio.net

Irene G. Casey

Irene G. Casey, age 91 of Mankato, formerly of Le Sueur died on Tuesday, January 31,. 2023 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, February. 6, 2023, 10:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday. February 5, 2023...
MANKATO, MN
kchkradio.net

Cross Country Coozie Contest Winner for January: Pat Schroeder

Congratulations to Pat Schroeder, the January winner of the KCHK/Evolution Shirts in Henderson Cross Country Coozie Contest! Pat wins all the KCHK gear and a $25 gift certificate to St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant. We are now accepting submissions for January, get yours in today!
kchkradio.net

High School Sports Results/Schedule 2/3/23

Bloomington Jefferson – 74, New Prague Boy – 57 New Prague Girls – 71, Bloomington Jefferson – 69 Tri-City United Girls – 60, MN Valley Lutheran – 59 Norwood-Young America – 72, Le Sueur-Henderson Boys – 33 Le Sueur-Henderson Girls – 38,...
NEW PRAGUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy