ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
WASHINGTON STATE
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy