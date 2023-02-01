Read full article on original website
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
The billionaire teased the release of the "Fauci Files" last Sunday, continuing his attacks on the former White House chief medical advisor.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Elon Musk Said His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops in August. What Happened: Musk, during the podcast appearance, said a party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Josh Kushner Is Now the Richest Kushner With a Net Worth that Trumps His Famous Extended Family
Josh Kushner is the founder of Thrive Capital, which is valued at $5.3 billion.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend said he gave her a 'master class' in management and running meetings: 'You're the boss. You talk last.'
Lauren Sánchez said his best advice was to let others speak first. Some of his business advice echoes that of other CEOs, including Elon Musk.
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again
She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
