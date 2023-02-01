ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Green comet flaunts its tail in dazzling deep space photo

By Miguel Claro
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46P8SN_0kZ3MQ0400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3HzR_0kZ3MQ0400

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as photographed by Miguel Claro in Portugal. (Image credit: Miguel Claro)

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve , he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and the night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his photograph "Comet E3 ZTF Showing the Tail in Perspective and Immersed in a Colorful Starfield."

This image shows a close-up view of comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on Jan. 22, 2023 immersed in a colorful starfield.

Aside from featuring a wonderful greenish coma from the glowing carbon gas being emitted from the comet , the image reveals a rare anti-tail due to the fact that planet Earth was crossing the orbital plane of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) , allowing us to see the anti-tail in perspective.

The comet was photographed late in the night at a distance of 42 million miles (67 million kilometers) from Dark Sky Alqueva Observatory in Portugal. This long-distance traveler from the outer solar system hasn't been seen this close to Earth in 50,000 years, and is moving fast against the background starry sky in this image.

Related: Watch a green comet make its first Earth approach in 50,000 years today with this free webcast
Read more: How to view and photograph comets

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03duWs_0kZ3MQ0400

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope to see comet C/2022 E3 ZTF? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide .

On the night the image was taken, the comet was located close to constellation Draco , the Dragon, and showed a faint visual magnitude of +6.3. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the comet will be at its closest point to our planet (known as perigee) and could eventually reach a naked eye magnitude in some locations.

This image was captured using a Takahashi FSQ-106ED telescope with an F5 focal ratio on an EM200 mount, which was auto-guided by a Asiair Pro wifi camera controller. My camera for this image is a modified Nikon D850 DSLR camera set to ISO3200.

This image was produced by combining 40 separate exposures that were captured for 200 seconds each. Total integration time was 130 minutes. Post-processing was completed in PixInsight 1.8.9-1 and Photoshop CC 2023.

Want to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) up close or try to take your own comet or night sky photos? Be sure to see our guides on the best telescopes and best binoculars that can help. Don't forget to also check out our guides on how to view and photograph comets , as well our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography to get started.

To see more of Miguel Claro's work, please see his website or follow his stories on Instagram at www.instagram.com/miguel_claro .

Editor's Note: If you snap your own photos of comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) and would like to share them with Space.com’s readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com .

Follow us @Spacedotcom , or on Facebook and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Glamour

Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate ‘Flowers’

It’s a hit, baby! If you’ve been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that’s because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (and maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer’s first number-one hit in a decade, and when we say “number one,” we mean number one across the board.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Space.com

Space.com

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy