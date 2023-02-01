ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
sportszion.com

“I’m done, boys” Tom Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman confirms not to be returning from retirement after Patriots exit

It’s time to put those rumors about Julian Edelman coming out of retirement to rest, as the former New England Patriots wide receiver has announced that he would remain retired. With all eyes on Tom Brady possibly returning to the Patriots for a 24th NFL season, there has been some talk that Edelman may come out of retirement to play with his mate, especially if Brady were to return.
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Current Coaching Job

Jeff Fisher has stepped down from his USFL head coaching job due to personal reasons. The long-time NFL head coach spent the 2022 season coaching the USFL's Michigan Panthers. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including ...
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL

Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
MOBILE, AL

