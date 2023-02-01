Read full article on original website
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
Davante Adams has a one-word response to Aaron Rodgers rumors that has NFL fans buzzing
The Aaron Rodgers rumor mill might have gone into overdrive on Thursday, thanks to a one-word tweet from his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Davante Adams. Adams, as you may know, joined the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, linking up with former college teammate Derek Carr, who is now on the outs with the organization.
sportszion.com
“I’m done, boys” Tom Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman confirms not to be returning from retirement after Patriots exit
It’s time to put those rumors about Julian Edelman coming out of retirement to rest, as the former New England Patriots wide receiver has announced that he would remain retired. With all eyes on Tom Brady possibly returning to the Patriots for a 24th NFL season, there has been some talk that Edelman may come out of retirement to play with his mate, especially if Brady were to return.
WGMD Radio
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson earned close to $50 million in his NFL career, and there’s a decent chance he had a big chuck of that when he hung up his cleats. The former Cincinnati Bengal said he regularly bought fake jewelry and flew commercial to save money while in the NFL.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Current Coaching Job
Jeff Fisher has stepped down from his USFL head coaching job due to personal reasons. The long-time NFL head coach spent the 2022 season coaching the USFL's Michigan Panthers. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including ...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: CBS Tried Tony Romo ‘Intervention’ Amid Concerns About Regression
His contract extension is reportedly worth in excess of $17 million per year.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0
Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
Bengals Issue Statement After Arrest Warrant Issued For Joe Mixon
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon. According to multiple reports, there is an arrest warrant out for Mixon on the charge of aggravated menacing. He's alleged to have pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati where he said, "You ...
NFL
RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022
We are less than a fortnight away from the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, with Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But before the season wraps, I am once again swallowing my pride and acknowledging my mistakes. Back in August,...
CBS management reportedly tried an 'intervention' with Romo
CBS management apparently hears the criticism directed at Tony Romo, too. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that CBS execs tried an intervention with the polarizing NFL analyst last year.
