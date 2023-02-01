ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Related
Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Temps

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to the cold weather conditions expected, they have established daytime warming centers for Today, January 30th, through Friday, February 3rd. Warming centers are at the following locations:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
Southwestern Wisconsin Hospital Takes Home Huge Honors

Southwest Health announced they have been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the country's top hospitals and health systems, according to performance...
Dubuque Hosts 2nd Job Fair For Summer & Seasonal Openings

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, they will host their second job fair with on-site interviews for summer and seasonal positions throughout Dubuque on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5:30 to 7pm at the Multicultural Family Center; located at 1157 Central Avenue. This event...
Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry

According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
2 Dubuque Non-Profits Receive Over $500K In Goods & Services

According to a press release from the Dubuque Area Chamber two local nonprofits are collectively receiving $529,220 worth of wireless hotspots from UScellular to ensure local kids have internet access. Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA is receiving 400 wireless hotspots, valued at $450,400, while Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque is...
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

