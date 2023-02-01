Read full article on original website
Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Temps
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to the cold weather conditions expected, they have established daytime warming centers for Today, January 30th, through Friday, February 3rd. Warming centers are at the following locations:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
JA Bowl-a-Thon Helps Tri-State Kids Get a Crash-Course in Business Education
How many times have you heard someone — or maybe you yourself — say they never learned something in school that they absolutely could use today? Perhaps it was taxes. Perhaps it was the ability to understand money management, or complex financial terms. Or maybe you just wish a class you took taught you the basics of starting a business.
Southwestern Wisconsin Hospital Takes Home Huge Honors
Southwest Health announced they have been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the country's top hospitals and health systems, according to performance...
Dubuque Hosts 2nd Job Fair For Summer & Seasonal Openings
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, they will host their second job fair with on-site interviews for summer and seasonal positions throughout Dubuque on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5:30 to 7pm at the Multicultural Family Center; located at 1157 Central Avenue. This event...
Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
2 Dubuque Non-Profits Receive Over $500K In Goods & Services
According to a press release from the Dubuque Area Chamber two local nonprofits are collectively receiving $529,220 worth of wireless hotspots from UScellular to ensure local kids have internet access. Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA is receiving 400 wireless hotspots, valued at $450,400, while Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque is...
