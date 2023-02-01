ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

A Dad Is Upset That A Mom Of Multiples Left Her Babies Inside The House To Get A Break

Having a newborn baby is no easy feat — the sleepless nights, the spit up, the utter exhaustion — it all takes a major toll. Now, imagine that kind of stress and multiply it by three. A young mom of two-month-old triplets turned to the internet to see if she was in the wrong for taking a break outside to avoid a panic attack while her three babies cried inside.
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
msn.com

My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.

My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
Mary Duncan

Woman becomes labor and delivery nurse to “save babies” from the pain and trauma of their own birth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never understood women who love being pregnant. For me, the best part of my pregnancy was the ultimate act of childbirth, because it meant that the pregnancy was finally over. Some women get very woo-woo about their pregnancies and do things people like me think are crazy. For instance, some women not only forego epidurals, but they decide to give birth in inflatable swimming pools in their living rooms, unsupervised by any medical professionals. These are often also the kinds of women who save their placentas to make artwork, or even to eat them!
People

See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!

Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids. With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7. Sharing moments...
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.

