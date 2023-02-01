Read full article on original website
Daisy Ridley reveals which Star Wars movie was her favourite to make
Heading a blockbuster science fiction movie trilogy is no easy feat, but Daisy Ridley did just that as Star Wars character Rey. Through the sequel trilogy, we saw Rey grow from a tough-as-nails scavenger to a formidable Jedi, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed which of the Star Wars movies was her favourite to film.
Visions season 2 is coming to Disney Plus for Star Wars Day
The possibilities for storytelling within the Star Wars universe really are endless, and the franchise is going all out with its next instalment of the animated series Visions. It’s been announced that Visions season 2 will arrive on the streaming service Disney Plus on May the 4th, and the Star Wars series will feature some incredibly exciting animation studios.
Why Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man movie didn’t fit the MCU
Edgar Wright left the first Ant-Man movie because his style didn’t mesh with the rest of the MCU, says Ant-Man co-writer Joe Cornish. You might already know that the first Ant-Man action movie was going to be directed by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz filmmaker Edgar Wright, as part of the initial plans for Phase 1.
Kang the Conqueror – who is the MCU’s new big movie villain?
Who is Kang the Conqueror? In the final episode of Loki on Disney Plus, we met Kang the Conqueror, though Miss Minutes refers to him as The One Who Remains. This enigmatic figure, played by Jonathan Majors, is being set up as the next big threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Aquaman 2 release date, cast, story, trailer, and more
When is the Aquaman 2 release date? When Aquaman made its DCEU debut in 2018, it opened to wild unforeseen success, pushing the character to new heights of popularity following the lukewarm reception of Justice League. It’s safe to say nobody is making jokes about Aquaman talking to fish with Jason Momoa leading the charge as Arthur Curry. He’d end up throwing a shark at you.
Ethan Hawke and Matt Damon were jealous of each other’s breakout roles
Both Ethan Hawke and Matt Damon have had impressive careers in Hollywood over the years, but despite their success, that doesn’t mean they don’t share some regrets – such as each other’s filmography. Both Hawke and Damon have revealed in separate interviews how they were jealous of each other’s breakout roles in the drama movies, Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting.
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
Avengers Endgame directors are certain Hulk isn’t strongest MCU hero
In the MCU, almost every Avenger has a case for being the strongest. Thor is up there, with all that thunder and what not, Captain Marvel packs a punch, and Black Panther shouldn’t be sniffed at. For Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, one who isn’t in contention is Hulk.
