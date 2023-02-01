Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Dementia: More data suggest that keeping blood pressure in check may reduce risk
High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, and it can also have a negative impact on brain health. Over time, it can impair the brain’s ability to clear toxins and by-products of metabolism. Impaired brain waste clearance may increase the risk of dementia. A...
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
The 1 thing you should do to strengthen any relationship, according to a Harvard expert on happiness
In his new book, "The Good Life," Dr. Robert Waldinger of the Harvard Study of Adult Development unpacks what makes us happiest.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Medical News Today
What are the signs of bone cancer in the leg?
Symptoms of bone cancer in the leg include pain and swelling. The weakening of bones from cancer can also cause breaks or fractures. Additionally, people may experience general symptoms,. tiredness and weight loss. Bone cancer can be primary or secondary. The primary type starts in bone tissue, while the secondary...
Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men
If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
‘Am I useless now?’ Aging women in the workforce face a crisis of confidence and experts say they simply deserve more
Supporting aging women in the workforce is imperative for the bottom line.
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Prevention
How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors
Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Comments / 0