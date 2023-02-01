Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.

