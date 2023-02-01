Read full article on original website
El Paso’s First Poppy of the Season Has Bloomed – Will There Be a Poppy Fest This Year?
A super-excited El Paso Museum of Archaeology posted the good news signaling poppy season is near. Mexican Gold Poppies begin to dot the Franklin Mountains in Northeast El Paso this time of the year. In the coming weeks more and more will start to come out of hibernation and begin...
McAlister’s Deli to Open New Location in West El Paso
Westsiders who want to get their sandwich on will soon have another choice. McAlister's Deli is adding a second El Paso location. Its newest restaurant is currently under construction along Mesa near Resler. 'Famous' for Its Sweet Tea. For those not familiar with with McAlister's, they're known for their “craveable...
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
Bomb Squad determines ‘suspicious item’ to be non-hazardous; scene cleared
UPDATE: Suspicious item was determined to be non-hazardous. The scene was cleared shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called out Friday night to Northeast El Paso on reports of a “suspicious item.” The item was found along the 4600 block of Belinda Ann […]
Two Interesting And Free Museums You Will Find Only In El Paso
El Paso is home to two museums, the likes of which you won't find anywhere else in the United States. One of them does have counterparts around the United States of America but ours still has a unique edge. The first one though absolutely stands alone and honors a group of people who have been in business since 1924.
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
Crime of Week: Police search for men who robbed homeowner at knifepoint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men who robbed a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso last month. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 11:50 a.m., two men parked in front of a home at the 1500 block […]
virtualbx.com
El Paso Elementary Phase II – Harmony School of Innovation
Architect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 3 First Reported on Friday, December 9, 2022 – Last Updated 1/27/2023 4:38:15 PM.
elpasonews.org
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976
The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
The Best Grocery Stores to Buy Meat in El Paso and Texas
All of this talk about eggs got me thinkin'... what's up with meat? Turns out mashed did a whole study on the best and worst places (grocery stores, specifically), to purchase meat in the United States. I decided to do some research and grind it down to Texas for ya'll.
