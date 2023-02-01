Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals he and Rose Leslie are expecting another child together
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively on the HBO show, married in 2018 before welcoming a son in 2021. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Harington...
digitalspy.com
Loki star Owen Wilson's new movie gets US release date
Owen Wilson's new movie Paint has confirmed when it will hit cinemas in the US. The film from writer and director Brit McAdams will be released on the big screen on April 7 this year instead of April 28 as previously announced (via Deadline). It will become available to stream on AMC+ later in the year.
digitalspy.com
Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz join Apple thriller show
Venom's Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz are set to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Lazarus, based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler. According to Deadline, the series will follow police detective Saga Bauer (Beetz), who goes undercover in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital to get closer to notorious killer Jurek Walter (Hardy).
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix show adds Walking Dead star and more
Benedict Cumberbatch's new Netflix series Eric has added more cast members. The six part limited series thriller features the Doctor Strange actor as Vincent Anderson, a leading puppeteer and creator of the popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine', who finds his world turned upside down when his son disappears, leading him spiralling into homelessness and substance addiction.
digitalspy.com
Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu to star in new comedy
New comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere has signed on a stellar cast. The movie, which is being described as a 'high-concept comedy', is set to star Ma's Octavia Spencer, The Dark Knight Rises' Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elementary's Lucy Liu, Deadline reports. Nobody Nothing Nowhere is being directed by Rachel Wolther and...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us costume designer reveals Pedro Pascal's surprising reaction to Joel outfit
The Last of Us costume designer has taken Digital Spy behind the scenes of HBO's video game adaptation. In an exclusive interview as part of our Costume is Character series, costume designer Cynthia Summers detailed how the production not only needed to find pieces from 2003, when the apocalypse breaks out, but from before that, as the characters' clothes are likely taken from the backs of peoples' drawers.
digitalspy.com
Jon Landau teases Avatar 5 plot
Avatar producer Jon Landau has teased the plot of the fifth instalment of the record breaking franchise. With Avatar: The Way of Water poised to shatter all records set by its predecessor, director James Cameron is definitely going ahead with the third and fourth films in the franchise. And by the looks of it, the fifth film won’t be too far away either.
digitalspy.com
Nolly: Who was Noele Gordon?
It's a Sin creator Russell T Davies' latest series is the three-part ITVX drama Nolly, which casts a wry look at the later years of actress Noele Gordon, best known for her long-running role in the soap Crossroads in the '60s and '70s. Helena Bonham Carter stars as Noele –...
digitalspy.com
Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding and Stranger Things' Cary Elwes join Henry Cavill movie
Henry Golding and Cary Elwes have joined Henry Cavill and Eiza González's new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Crazy Rich Asians star Golding and Stranger Things' Elwes are joined on Guy Ritchie's war movie by Alan Ritchson, Henry Zaga, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Til Schweiger.
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey star's new movie gets first trailer and release date
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the new movie starring Jim Broadbent and Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, has announced its release date along with a new trailer. The film, which is based on Rachel Joyce’s 2012 novel, sees the pair play husband and wife, Harold and Maureen. The plot follows Harold, an “unremarkable man”, as he walks some 500 miles to visit a dying friend.
digitalspy.com
Willow star Ellie Bamber lands next lead role as Kate Moss in biopic
Willow's Ellie Bamber has landed her next lead role playing Kate Moss in Moss & Freud, an upcoming biopic based on the supermodel's infamous 2002 portrait by Lucian Freud. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a dramatised account of when Moss, who was then pregnant and at the peak of her fame, made the decision to sit nude for renowned British artist Lucian Freud.
digitalspy.com
John Cena and Zac Efron comedy coming to Prime Video
The Greatest Showman's Zac Efron and Peacemaker star John Cena have been cast in an upcoming Prime Video comedy titled Ricky Stanicky. According to Deadline, the R-rated film will follow three friends who create a fictional character to help them get out of sticky situations. However, when their significant others...
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser's The Whale ending explained
The Whale has received heaps of critical acclaim, but is not without its detractors. Still, star Brendan Fraser has been nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award, alongside his co-star Hong Chau as Best Supporting Actor. The film, surprisingly to some, missed out on Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay;...
digitalspy.com
Batman '90s movies with Val Kilmer and George Clooney get 4K Steelbooks
Two of the cult classic Batman movies from the 1990s are getting deluxe 4K Steelbook releases this year. While they were controversial in their time, fans have come around on director Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997) in more recent years. Batman Forever featured Val Kilmer...
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis' The Woman King lands Netflix release date
The film, which only came out in cinemas last autumn, made an absolute splash with audiences and critics alike. While the Netflix date is set for US streamers only at this point, fingers crossed this means Netflix can snap the feature up for those of us across the pond and beyond ASAP.
Comments / 0