Earnings Preview: PetMed Express

PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Astrotech ASTC shares moved upwards by 34.4% to $16.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving

Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 7.30% to $194.65 Thursday afternoon after strong fourth-quarter earnings from Meta Platforms Inc, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth stocks. Growth stocks have also gained following Wednesday's 25 bps rate hike by the Fed and hopes of easing inflation.

