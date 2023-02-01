Bernards Township Police Department Holds Walk Out Ceremony for Corporal Robert Herndon

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - After 26 years of service, the Bernards Township Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Corporal Robert Herndon on Tuesday. His colleagues, friends, and family gathered for the farewell to wish him well as he signed off from his last police radio call. Chief Jon Burger presented him with a gift honoring all the hard work that Herndon had done over almost three decades protecting Bernards Township's citizens.

Herndon came out of headquarters with his family to be honored by the crowd of officers, firefighters, town officials, family, and friends to the sound of bagpipes played by Paula Axt.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming and wishing Rob well on his new adventure in his life. After 26 years of service to Bernards Township, impeccable service," said Chief Burger. "I have to tell you that this man, as tall as he is in stature, has a bigger heart than anybody I've ever seen before in my life. He is a testament to this police department, and he gave everything to this township and the township is better for it. Rob, we want to thank you personally, thank you so much."

PBA President Ray Gizienski thanked the Califon Fire Rescue, in which Herndon is a member; Ridge Fire and EMS; Liberty Corner Fire; and Lyons Fire. He also thanked the township staff employees and the members of the Bernards Township Police Department for attending.

Herndon was humbled by the large crowd that came out in his honor. "I'm not much of a public speaker, I'm not much for speeches. I'm usually the sarcastic guy, you know, busting everyone's chops, so this is more than I expected. It's a little overwhelming, I'm a little taken aback with everyone here -- I've worked with all of you, even neighboring towns. I never wanted to be anywhere else."

Herndon then radioed in one last time, and the County dispatcher recognized the retiring officer and notified first responders that his badge will be out of service for the final time. He thanked Herndon for his service to Bernards Township, and recognized his role as Bernards Township Dispatcher, the U.S. Immigration Officer, and his thirty years of volunteer service in the Califon Fire Department. "We wish Herndon a safe and happy retirement, and we thank him and his family for years of dedication. Congratulations on your retirement, now it's 15:18 on January 31, 2023," said the dispatcher.

The crowd was invited to Washington House to celebrate.




















































































































