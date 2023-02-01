ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Former Barrington Fire Chief; Former Concord Restaurant Owner

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in New Hampshire. In March 2020,...
SALEM, NH
Barrington, NH
