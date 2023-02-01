Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
Notable NH Deaths: Former Barrington Fire Chief; Former Concord Restaurant Owner
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
How Much Legislature Accomplishes Is Up for Debate
The New Hampshire Legislature is set up to have a dynamic not seen in Concord in decades. Republicans control both the House and Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu sits ready in his office — when he is not traveling the country raising his profile — to sign any GOP initiative that makes its way to his desk.
Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
A NH Writer’s Life: John Perrault – Season of Shagginess
North Hampton, NH: John Perrault’s bio defines him as a balladeer, poet, author, and songwriter. From 2003 to 2005, he was the poet laureate of Portsmouth. I asked John to explain what being a poet laureate entails. “I was the fourth poet laureate Portsmouth had, which started eight years...
Bail Reform Law Needs a Fix for the Most Violent, Senate Panel Told
CONCORD – In a proposed change to the state’s bail reform law, those accused of violent crimes against individuals would appear before a judge rather than go to a bail commissioner. The 2018 bail reform law is not working entirely and law enforcement and at least one mayor...
July Trial Date Set for Logan Clegg Accused in Concord Homicides of Retired Couple
CONCORD – When Logan Clegg appeared in court Monday accused of murdering Stephen and Djeswende Reid last April, it was unknown if his mother Tisha Clegg or any family members were watching via Webex from Washington state. Tisha Clegg works as a paralegal in Spokane, Wash., and could not...
Bill Would Create Education ‘Donor Towns’ and Expand Tax Relief Program
CONCORD — A bill that would, once again, create “donor towns” under the Statewide Education Property Tax had a public hearing Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee. House Bill 569 would require all communities in the state to send their statewide property tax revenue to...
Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in New Hampshire. In March 2020,...
