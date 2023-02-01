ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LSU edge rusher commits to UNLV

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
Former LSU outside linebacker Zavier Carter has found a new home. On Monday, Carter announced that he would be transferring to UNLV to join newly hired coach Barry Odom, previously Arkansas‘ defensive coordinator and the head coach at Missouri.

A former four-star prospect out of Atlanta in the 2021 class, Carter appeared in 18 games over two seasons as a rotational player. He finished his LSU career with nine total tackles (one for loss), a sack and a forced fumble.

Carter’s decision to enter the portal came as a bit of a surprise. With the Tigers losing both BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye to the NFL draft, he had a path to see significant reps in 2023 if not start.

