Some strikes in Wales suspended after government raises pay offer – live
Welsh government offering health staff extra 3% – half one-off, half consolidated – on top of 4.5% increase
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
England 23-29 Scotland: Six Nations player ratings from Twickenham
Sione Tuipulotu inspired Scotland to a memorable Calcutta Cup victory as Ben Curry had a day to forget for England
BBC
Plaid Cymru calls for income tax rises for NHS pay
People in Wales should pay more in income tax in order to help Wales through an "unprecedented crisis", according to Plaid Cymru. The party is calling for a 1p in the pound increase for people earning over £12,500, a 2p rise for salaries of over £50,000, and an extra 3p for those bringing in more than £150,000.
Welsh rugby fans sing Delilah after sport bosses tried to ban it for 'glorifying domestic violence'
Before the Wales versus Ireland rugby match today, the streets of Cardiff rang with the song after Welsh rugby bosses announced a ban on the Tom Jones classic as its lyrics glorifies domestic violence.
Temba Bavuma gets SA20 deal after impressive knocks against England
He will replace Tom Abell at Sunrisers Eastern Cape after he went unsold at the auction last year
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'loves players even more' despite defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his response to the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Everton is to tell his players he "loves them more" than he did before the game. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC
WRU sexism claims prompt more women to speak out
Women who for 30 years remained silent about the misogyny they say they faced while working in sport have shared their stories following allegations made against the Welsh Rugby Union. Last week, two former female employees said they were left suicidal by their treatment at the governing body. The WRU...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Sporting News
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton arrested after alleged birthday incident
NRL players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been arrested following an alleged incident in Canberra in the early hours of Sunday morning. The New South Wales State of Origin duo are now being investigated by the NRL integrity unit. According to News Corp, the pair were out celebrating Wighton’s...
Footy stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton arrested after 'fighting each other in nightclub'
Both stars were arrested and charged after the alleged clash at 2am in Canberra. The good friends have both played for the Indigenous All Stars side, NSW and the Kangaroos.
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
Tom Jones hit 'Delilah' banned from Wales rugby matches due to 'problematic' nature of song
Choirs have been banned from performing Tom Jones' hit "Delilah" during Wales' international rugby matches at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff due to the song's "problematic" nature, the UK's PA Media reported.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Row erupts over Jim Baxter's '67 Wembley Scotland shirt
A row has broken out over a football shirt from one of the most famous matches in Scottish history. Two sides claim to own the jersey Jim Baxter wore during Scotland's stunning victory over England at Wembley on 15 April 1967. One of them was handed by Baxter to football...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Universities' finances unsustainable - Cardiff vice-chancellor
Universities in Wales face an unsustainable financial future in which students could be the losers, a vice-chancellor has warned. Prof Colin Riordan, of Cardiff University, said there could be cutbacks, job losses and teaching quality could suffer. He said fixed tuition fees, less public money and high inflation had contributed...
BBC
Scottish courts to review warrants for force-fitting meters
Scotland's court service has said it will review the process for utility warrants following outcry over forced installation of pay-as-you-go meters. It is thought at least 32,000 such warrants were applied for by energy companies in Scotland in 2022. The Times recently found debt agents for British Gas had broken...
