The true story behind Titans star Teagan Croft's new Netflix movie
True Spirit, out now on Netflix, tells the story of the youngest woman to sail around the world. But as with so many based-on-a-true-story movies, plenty of fact is left behind for the glossy Hollywood sheen of fiction. That being said, there are some films of true stories that hew...
Netflix responds to allegations of Squid Game reality show extreme conditions
Netflix has addressed several claims that participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are working under extreme conditions. Speaking to Variety under aliases, upto three contestants alleged that they signed on for the show in the belief that two hours would be enough to play the game and shoot it, but instead, they were subjected to almost seven-hour ordeals in minus temperatures without their coats – leading to collapsed fellow players in some cases.
The Mandalorian season 3 footage shows off Grogu's powers
The Mandalorian season 3 is fast approaching, and Disney has released a new teaser trailer... well, it's more of a promotional video showing fans getting ecstatic with a little bit of new footage at the end, and that's what we're focusing on today. We don't get a whole lot in...
Casualty confirms shock Jacob Masters story in double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty's Jacob Masters is about to encounter the toughest task of his medical career so far. It's been confirmed that a double episode is coming to our screens next week on Saturday, February 11 from 8pm to 9.40pm, with a conundrum for Jacob – played by Charles Venn – driving the action.
Home and Away reveals new romance storyline for Mali Hudson
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has revealed a new romance storyline for newcomer Mali Hudson. Mali first appeared on Australian screens last month, when Mackenzie recruited him to help make a decorative nursery gift before the birth of Dean and Ziggy's baby. Related: Home and Away reveals...
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard shares reaction to Noah Schnapp's coming out video
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was "really proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out earlier this year. Having played the monster-battling teens Mike Wheeler and Will Byers opposite each other for four seasons of the Netflix TV series – with a fifth and final run currently in development – they've essentially grown up together.
The Traitors US future revealed as season 1 gets reunion special
The Traitors US will be back at the roundtable for a new season. The US version of the hit Dutch reality format has officially been renewed by US streaming service Peacock, which locks up a houseful of Faithfuls in a stately mansion with a group of traitors. In the US...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusive bonus content revealed on Spotify playlist
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been given an exclusive new playlist on Spotify, which features special bonus content and a neat feature to boot. Users of the streaming service can access the playlist here, which includes the full soundtracks from both Black Panther movies, as well as Music From and Inspired By and Wakanda Remixed albums.
The Traitors stars Wilfred, Rayan and Ivan reunite for new reality TV project
Wilfred Webster, Rayan Rachedi and Ivan Brett are launching a new project off the back of The Traitors' huge success. The show's stars will be hosting their own podcast called It's Just a Game where they'll be discussing all things reality TV — starting, of course, with The Traitors US.
Jurassic World director and House of the Dragon writer team up for Atlantis movie
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and writer Charmaine DeGraté are tackling Atlantis together for the big screen. This one, a fantasy blockbuster placing the fabled lost city under the microscope, has been on Trevorrow's to-do list for a while, with The Hollywood Reporter now confirming that the project has switched hands from Universal to Skydance.
Big Bang Theory star's new show has future revealed
The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch's new show Night Court has been officially renewed for a second season. Featuring Rauch as judge Abby Stone – who presides over the nocturnal shenanigans at a Manhattan arraignment court – the NBC sitcom is only four episodes into its first season after premiering last month.
The Last of Us costume designer reveals Pedro Pascal's surprising reaction to Joel outfit
The Last of Us costume designer has taken Digital Spy behind the scenes of HBO's video game adaptation. In an exclusive interview as part of our Costume is Character series, costume designer Cynthia Summers detailed how the production not only needed to find pieces from 2003, when the apocalypse breaks out, but from before that, as the characters' clothes are likely taken from the backs of peoples' drawers.
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘steamy kiss’ with Linda Cardellini was cut from Scooby-Doo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be Sarah Michelle Gellar's most famous role, but plenty of people grew up watching her as Daphne in the duo of live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. It's common knowledge that the first film, penned by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, was...
Dead Space review: A stunning remake
Remakes can often get a bad rap, with some seen as petty cash grabs. Others make sweeping changes to bring the original game into the modern day with fresh ideas and mechanics, but at the same time paying enough reverence to the source material so as not to upset original fans.
Outer Banks season 3 trailer teases emotional reunion
Outer Banks season 3's trailer has teased a long-awaited emotional reunion. In the new promo for Netflix's teen drama, John B (Chase Stokes) is gobsmacked at the sight of his presumed-dead father Big John (Charles Halford), before giving him a hug. Elsewhere, Kiara (Madison Bailey) could be in danger as...
13 huge Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. It's double the drama on Casualty next weekend, as the show will be airing back to back episodes. Rash continues to struggle with his dad's diagnosis in our first visit to the ED, while Robyn makes a discovery and Marcus continues to isolate Stevie. Later on, Jacob...
Marvel's Jeremy Renner gives update on new series following recent accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on his new series following his recent accident. The Hawkeye actor was hospitalised following an accident with a snowplough on New Year’s Day, in which he saved his nephew in the process. The actor is due to host his own Disney+...
How Coronation Street can learn a lesson from Summer Spellman's storylines
It has been a busy few months for Summer Spellman in Coronation Street, but her many storylines are a lesson in what happens when you heap misery on characters in place of depth – when you don't try to get under their skin. There's a brittleness to Summer –...
NCIS: Los Angeles' final season announces Ugly Betty star for key role
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end, and it seems they're pulling out all the stops for the final season. In the latest casting news, Ugly Betty's Christopher Gorham will appear as Alex, the estranged son of Hollace Kilbride. It doesn't sound like it's going to be the happiest...
Viola Davis' The Woman King lands Netflix release date
The film, which only came out in cinemas last autumn, made an absolute splash with audiences and critics alike. While the Netflix date is set for US streamers only at this point, fingers crossed this means Netflix can snap the feature up for those of us across the pond and beyond ASAP.
