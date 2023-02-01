ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan giving ‘very serious consideration’ to White House bid, says Trump won’t be GOP nominee

By Jared Gans
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtEOF_0kZ2atP800

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday said he is giving “very serious consideration” to running for president in 2024 and added that he does not expect former President Trump to become the Republican nominee.

Hogan said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that he was willing to “stand up” and say when he disagreed with actions Trump took as president. He said he agrees with many of Trump’s policies but does not believe the former president would be the GOP’s strongest nominee to win the general election in 2024.

Hogan said the Republican Party needs a candidate who can appeal to a “broader audience of people” and win swing voters after the party suffered defeats in the 2018 midterms, the 2020 presidential race and the 2022 midterms.

Many in the Republican Party blamed Trump for the party’s performance in the November 2022 midterms, in which many of the candidates he endorsed during the primaries went on to lose in key races for the House and Senate and in gubernatorial contests.

“We have been really successful 30 miles outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction,” Hogan said, referring to his time as the two-term governor of a solidly Democratic state.

Hogan has previously said he might jump into the race for the Republican nomination.

He said Trump still has a “solid group” of people who support him, but an increasing number are no longer backing him.

Recent polling has shown Trump with large leads over other possible Republican challengers in a hypothetical primary match-up, but he has not received a c lear majority of respondents’ support.

Hogan said serving as a governor is a “training ground” for becoming president. Experience as an executive is different than being a representative or senator, he said.

“You’re out there making arguments and you’re involved in issues, but you don’t have the executive experience of running something,” he said. “So I think there are going to be a number of governors, and I think governors are a good place for us to look for leadership at the national level.”

Hogan’s comments come as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly plans to announce on Feb. 15 that she is running for the Republican nomination. Trump is the only Republican to officially jump into the race so far.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US

Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress who receive classified intelligence from […]
WTWO/WAWV

McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol Hill in 2019, and McCarthy […]
COLORADO STATE
WTWO/WAWV

US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct following Omar vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he is tasking a bipartisan group of lawmakers with writing a code of conduct for House members, after representatives of both parties expressed concerns about removing members from congressional committees. His announcement came minutes after House Republicans voted to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs […]
WTWO/WAWV

House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats

The House on Thursday approved a resolution denouncing socialism in a bipartisan vote that fractured the Democratic caucus. The resolution overwhelmingly cleared the chamber in a 328-86-14 vote. The majority of Democrats — 109 of them — voted with all Republicans for the resolution, while 86 voted against it and 14 voted “present.” The measure, which runs […]
WTWO/WAWV

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

5 sore spots between the US and Israel as the Biden-Netanyahu era begins

Spiraling violence between Israelis and Palestinians and fierce protests against proposed judicial reforms are at the forefront of President Biden’s concerns more than one month into the renewed leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.  U.S. and Israeli officials stress the unbreakable bond between the two countries, but a recent visit by Secretary of State […]
WTWO/WAWV

Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs […]
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb will not seek re-election

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb gathered friends, media, and city officials together Friday for what was said to be a special announcement. During the gathering, the mayor explained that he had come to the decision not to run for re-election for his 4th-term. Lamb said in his remaining 11 months in office […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Inflation leads to higher campaign donation limits

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday raised political donation limits to account for historic inflation, boosting the potential influence of wealthy donors in the 2024 election cycle.  A single donor can now give $6,600 to each federal candidate — $3,300 per election, including the primary and general election contests — up from $5,800 in […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy