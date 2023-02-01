Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo
SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo."It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others."That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with...
This Designer’s Sacramento Home Is Full of Cool Vintage Finds
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. LaToya Skinner, the owner and creative director of Lola Earl, a Sacramento-based interior design firm and retail home decor store selling sustainable, handmade, and vintage home decor and furniture, describes her home’s style as cozy and soulful. “My home is a special place to me,” she writes. “Having items in my home that I love and have a purpose is important. I’ve curated art and vintage decor for years, and my home is filled with vintage and handmade items from amazing artisans.”
goldcountrymedia.com
New cidery preparing to open doors in Auburn
Cider makers with local roots have plans to open Ponderosa Cider Company, which includes a tasting room, in Auburn in late March. Jon Hoag, who grew up in Auburn, and his wife Ashlee recently leased a space at 102 Gum Lane and just wrapped up the primary fermentation process on their first 5,200 gallons of cider.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
sacramentocityexpress.com
See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park
A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use
(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
elkgrovetribune.com
Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove
Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin's 2022 accomplishments and plans for the year
The former and new mayors of Rocklin discuss the achievements from last year and talk about their plans for this year. As a councilmember in 2022, Mayor Ken Broadway said he is proud of adopting “a balanced Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ensuring the city of Rocklin remains fiscally sound.”
rosevilletoday.com
How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento
(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vilca Peggy Dunievitz 11/3/1933 - 1/26/2023
Peggy Dunievitz passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, with friends and family at her side, on January 26, 2023. Peggy was born November 3, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Ester Hemmingsen. Her dad was in the restaurant business, moving to California in 1945 where they opened a restaurant in Colfax.
rosevilletoday.com
T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores
Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
rosevilletoday.com
