The Memphis Grizzlies are back to the similar position they were in last season. The Grizzlies are at 32-19 despite the prolonged absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane at one point this season. Steven Adams is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, but Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman have been stepping up tremendously. Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant have both been selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, so there is not much negativity in the long-term outlook of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO