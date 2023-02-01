Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Look: LeBron James Tweet Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Trade Demand
When the news dropped that Kyrie Irving wants the Nets to trade him before next Thursday's deadline, fans immediately named the Lakers as a potential landing spot. Though a deal between the Lakers and Nets is not imminent at this time, LeBron James' latest tweet has fans wondering what may or ...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
TNT's Reggie Miller crushed for bizarre analysis of Grizzlies-Cavs fracas
Most everyone watching the game thought Memphis’ Dillon Brooks was to blame for provoking the confrontation – but, curiously, Miller seemed to see it differently.
hypebeast.com
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Grizzlies would regret
The Memphis Grizzlies are back to the similar position they were in last season. The Grizzlies are at 32-19 despite the prolonged absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane at one point this season. Steven Adams is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, but Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman have been stepping up tremendously. Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant have both been selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, so there is not much negativity in the long-term outlook of Memphis.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is impressed with Steph Curry
Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request
Kyrie Irving’s trade request certainly sent front offices around the NBA scrambling for their phones or laptops to convene on a conference call to determine if trading for the polarizing Brooklyn Nets point guard is worth the risk, given his penchant for off-court trouble, injury risk, and impending free agency. But for the Phoenix Suns, […] The post Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley
Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers exchange punches during Magic-Timberwolves
I guess NBA fights are a regular thing these days. On Friday night, a scrap broke out between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic as Mo Bamba took a vicious swing at Austin Rivers. The craziest part? Bamba wasn’t even playing at the time. Check it out: A fight erupts between Austin Rivers and Mo […] The post Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers exchange punches during Magic-Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
