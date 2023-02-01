Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Bloodborne: Lady Of The Lanterns’ #4 From Titan Comics
“Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…”. Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #4...
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
Previewing Wesley Snipes’ Horror Thriller ‘The Exiled’ #1
“WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as “Seven meets Blade Runner.”. The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles “Roach” Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach’s instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.”
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews just keep on landing with or readers, with a good few on this week’s list. First up his review for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 ep.8 here. He also reviewed Velma S01 Ep.5 here. And when he’s not reviewing TV shows, he can...
One Piece Diaries #45: Thriller Bark Arc #3
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Rough Justice, Rough City: Previewing ‘Batman’ #132
Backup: Zdarsky, Miguel Mendonca, Roman Stevens, Cowles. “THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM, PART TWO / THE TOY BOX, PART 2. The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn’t he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake’s hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis’s newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!”
David Nakayama Captures The Magic Of Wandavision In New Variant Cover For ‘Scarlet Witch’ #3
Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for Scarlet Witch #3. Drawn by David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
Ant-Man Scott Lang To Publish Autobiography ‘Look Out For The Little Guy’ — No Really!
Although absent on screen throughout Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has been busy milking his Avengers status and prominent place in the Battle of Earth for all it’s worth. Thanks to Ms. Marvel, we know he’s a frequent guest on various podcasts and as glimpsed in trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he constantly promotes his autobiography, Look Out for the Little Guy.
