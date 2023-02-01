ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
FOX Carolina

Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.

Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens Man Plead Guilty

Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: The important leadership of T.Q. Donaldson

The Donaldson name is sprinkled throughout Greenville’s history as well as throughout various city landmarks like the Donaldson Career Center, Donaldson Center Airport and Donaldson Road. While there are numerous Donaldsons of note, local heritage hinges on the family’s remarkable progenitor, Col. Thomas Quinton (T.Q.) Donaldson I. T.Q....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County

A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

