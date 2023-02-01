Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO