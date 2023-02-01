Read full article on original website
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
wspa.com
Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911.
WYFF4.com
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Man escapes from ambulance in Greer, wearing hospital gown, no shoes, deputies say
GREER, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a man who escaped from an ambulance. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue teams are actively searching for the man with K9 units near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
FOX Carolina
Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.
Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
FOX Carolina
Pickens Man Plead Guilty
Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: The important leadership of T.Q. Donaldson
The Donaldson name is sprinkled throughout Greenville’s history as well as throughout various city landmarks like the Donaldson Career Center, Donaldson Center Airport and Donaldson Road. While there are numerous Donaldsons of note, local heritage hinges on the family’s remarkable progenitor, Col. Thomas Quinton (T.Q.) Donaldson I. T.Q....
FOX Carolina
My Brother’s Keeper Spartanburg involves more ‘innovators, thinkers, and policy makers’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power of mentorship. Studies show having a mentor can lead to higher grades for students and higher earnings for adults. And one Spartanburg County initiative is seeing the results. We’ve interrupted an intentional conversation between science teacher Mark Manigo and two high school students....
Upstate family who lost son to fentanyl now fighting for awareness, stiffer laws
Brandon Bowers' parents, Ken and Melody, remember their son as athletic, hardworking and funny. They said his smile lit up any room he was in and recalled the way he would always comfort his friends on bad days. A fentanyl overdose killed the 27-year-old on Aug. 4, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County
A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
