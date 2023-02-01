ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hope.edu

2023 Men's Tennis Season Preview

The Hope College Flying Dutchmen tennis team is relying on experienced senior core heading into the 2023 spring season. In 2022, Hope finished as the MIAA regular-season and tournament runner-up. The Flying Dutch went 6-1 in MIAA matches and 8-13 overall. The large number of returners for the Flying Dutchmen...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy